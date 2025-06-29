Face-Lift 1524

1. A treatise on the conversation between Jesus and Nicodemus on being born again.
2. Tanya has gotten reincarnated as a mayfly for the 364th time. Part of her wants to make it an even year, but most of her is just hoping she'll just upgrade to a fruit fly already.
3. When a complete stranger informs Simon Blut that he is the only one who can save the planet, but to do so he must kill his family, he's torn. There are eight billion people on the planet, but he's fairly fond of his family. Well, most of them.
5. Being born again. And again. And again. And again. You get the idea.
Simon Blut killed someone with his right hand on [by] accident. Not with a knife or gun but with the touch of his palm. [How long has he had this power? If just touching people killed them, he'd have killed a lot more than one person. Just shaking hands or ballroom dancing would be deadly. I hope he isn't a chiropractor.] He doesn’t know how until he meets Ava, a woman with the ability to control plants. [I've never found it necessary to control plants outside of trimming the hedges so they don't block the windows. Internet research reveals that some superheroes or villains could control plants. A partial list:
- Poison Ivy: A brilliant botanist, transformed into a human/plant hybrid, who can control plants.
- Swamp Thing: Originally scientist Alec Holland, he became a plant-based creature, allowing him to control and create plant life anywhere.
- Floronic Man: Initially "Plant Master," Dr. Jason Woodrue experimented on himself to become a human-plant hybrid with plant control powers.
- Plantman: a villain who utilizes technology, specifically a "Vege Ray" gun, to animate and control plants.
- Groot: An alien from a species of sentient trees, Groot possesses superhuman strength, and can control plant life.
- Timberius: An Inhuman with the ability to control plants.
- Bushroot: A half-duck, half-plant hybrid scientist who can control plants.
Being torn between saving the earth or his family isn’t Simon’s only problem. [If he saves his family instead of the earth, doesn't his family die anyway? Or are they the only living creatures on a dead planet?] The power can also be released upon his death. And not everyone in Ava’s group is patient. [So some people want to kill Simon to save the planet? If you're gonna murder someone to save the world, you better have some convincing proof, because the law isn't gonna just take your word for it.
REBIRTH is an 85,000-word new adult magical realism novel. This is my first work.
Thank you for your time and consideration.
