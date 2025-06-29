Sunday, June 29, 2025

Face-Lift 1524

Guess the Plot

Rebirth

1. A treatise on the conversation between Jesus and Nicodemus on being born again.

2. Tanya has gotten reincarnated as a mayfly for the 364th time. Part of her wants to make it an even year, but most of her is just hoping she'll just upgrade to a fruit fly already.

3. When a complete stranger informs Simon Blut that he is the only one who can save the planet, but to do so he must kill his family, he's torn. There are eight billion people on the planet, but he's fairly fond of his family. Well, most of them.

 4. Joe Galoppagos decides he got his entire life wrong, so he tromps through a pile of religions to find one that'll give him a second chance. He succeeds, but gets it wrong again. How many chances will it take to get Jane to like him?

5. Being born again. And again. And again. And again. You get the idea.


Original Version

Simon Blut killed someone with his right hand on [by] accident. Not with a knife or gun but with the touch of his palm. [How long has he had this power? If just touching people killed them, he'd have killed a lot more than one person. Just shaking hands or ballroom dancing would be deadly. I hope he isn't a chiropractor.] He doesn’t know how until he meets Ava, a woman with the ability to control plants. [I've never found it necessary to control plants outside of trimming the hedges so they don't block the windows. Internet research reveals that some superheroes or villains could control plants. A partial list:

  • Poison Ivy: A brilliant botanist, transformed into a human/plant hybrid, who can control plants.
  • Swamp Thing: Originally scientist Alec Holland, he became a plant-based creature, allowing him to control and create plant life anywhere.
  • Floronic Man: Initially "Plant Master," Dr. Jason Woodrue experimented on himself to become a human-plant hybrid with plant control powers. 
  • Plantman: a villain who utilizes technology, specifically a "Vege Ray" gun, to animate and control plants.
  • Groot: An alien from a species of sentient trees, Groot possesses superhuman strength, and can control plant life.
  • Timberius: An Inhuman with the ability to control plants. 

  • Bushroot: A half-duck, half-plant hybrid scientist who can control plants. 
It's not clear what controlling plants entails, but all of these characters, most of whom are, themselves, at least part plant, can do it. For purposes of the query, do we need to know she can control plants?] She is from a magical community that know the secret of his hand: earth’s salvation. [Wait, what? What does that mean? When did this guy's hand become earth's salvation? And how did this community of mutants reach that conclusion?]

The planet is dying but Simon can save it by releasing the power inside him. [Specifically, the power inside his hand. His right hand.] But for this energy to save the world, people would have to die, including his family. [I'm surprised anyone in his family has survived this long.] 

Being torn between saving the earth or his family isn’t Simon’s only problem. [If he saves his family instead of the earth, doesn't his family die anyway? Or are they the only living creatures on a dead planet?] The power can also be released upon his death.  And not everyone in Ava’s group is patient. [So some people want to kill Simon to save the planet? If you're gonna murder someone to save the world, you better have some convincing proof, because the law isn't gonna just take your word for it.

Cop: You killed that guy for no reason!
You: I killed him to save the planet.
Cop: Whattaya mean?
You: His hand was earth's salvation. I had to release the power in him to save us all.
Cop: A bit early to be building your insanity plea, isn't it, pal?]

REBIRTH is an 85,000-word new adult magical realism novel. This is my first work.

Thank you for your time and consideration.


Notes

Does his palm kill if he wears gloves? I've noticed that most characters with super powers wear gloves, even if their touch doesn't kill innocent people. Speaking of which, who did Simon kill with his right hand, and was he accused of a crime? And when he went on trial, was his defense that his hand is earth's salvation? . . . Actually, that might get him off.

If someone tells me the only way planet Earth can survive is if I kill my whole family, I'm gonna assume they're trying to prank me into doing it. That reminds of this joke by the late, great comedian Norm MacDonald.

This query isn't doing it. You need to summarize your plot. Who's this Simon guy, how did he suddenly become so important, what's his goal? Why does he believe someone who tells him he's Earth's salvation?

What's his plan to attain his goal? What's standing in his way? How does he deal with that?

What will happen he he fails to achieve his goal? If the planet is dying, how can this one guy reverse that? Why would the death of his family be necessarily?




Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)