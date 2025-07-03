Face-Lift 1525

Guess the Plot
It Should've Been You
1. Told daringly in the second person, this novel explores Dan's quest for promotion from weatherman to news anchor, as well as how he is foiled by the dastardly sportscaster, Ellen. At least she's hot.
2. Victoria has a lot to say about her ex from her prison cell. Vengeance will be the tip of the iceberg once she gets out.
3. The ghost of Jacob Marley goes off script and explains to Ebenezer Scrooge that the real plan was for Scrooge to get crushed by that falling piano, not Marley. If it had worked out like it was supposed to, Marley would be the one getting a second chance now!
4. After ten years married to Sage, Aurora is still pining for the relationship she had with Gale, back in high school. Can anything match prom night? First kiss? The back seat of Gale's Chevy?
Original Version
Dear [Agent],
IT SHOULD’VE BEEN YOU is an 88,000-word standalone women’s fiction novel that will appeal to fans of the star-crossed lovers trope in What You Wish For by Katherine Center and the trauma-driven, dual-timeline structure of The Forgotten Hours by Katrin Schumann.
Twenty-five-year-old Aurora Ridgefield is perfectly content checking off the boxes of a well-planned life: a teaching career, an apartment, her devoted boyfriend, Sage. [That doesn't strike me as much of a list for a life.
In any case, I don't see an apartment as a box in a well-planned life. It's better than a sleazy motel room, or living under a bridge, but traditionally, people want a mansion on a hill or a cottage with a white picket fence.] But she also knows she’s no longer the wild, open-hearted teen she used to be—not like she was with Gale, the boy who saw her in a way no one else ever had. When she unearths an old journal, she’s forced to confront a truth she’s long tried to forget: she never really got over him. [Already she wants to erase the check mark next to Sage.]
At fifteen, their connection is immediate, electric. But before it can become something more, Gale’s parents ship him off to a remote boarding school. Unable to process the sudden loss, Aurora’s free spirit hardens into control. [This paragraph needs to be in past tense.]
Over the years, fate keeps reuniting them—but each time, Gale returns more withdrawn. Finally, he confesses what he’s carried for years: the school didn’t just take him away—it broke him. Loving her only reminds him of everything he’s lost, of the trauma he endured—so she lets him go. [When you say "over the years," do you mean the years between when they were 15 and now, when she's 25? If so, I'm thinking this paragraph should be in past tense too.] [Also, she let's him go? Does he want to go, or does he want her? He opens up and reveals the traumatic course his life has taken, so she dumps him? That can't be the right interpretation, so maybe point out that separating for good is his idea. Possibly because he thinks he's doing her a favor.]
A decade later, [Meaning when Aurora is 35?] Aurora has everything she thought she wanted: a marriage to Sage, a child after years of infertility, [an apartment,] a comfortable life. But the journal leads her to a crossroads—continue the life she’s carefully built, or give her love with Gale the chance it never had. [Was she 25 when she first unearthed the journal, and is she 35 now when the journal leads her to a crossroads? Or is there just one journal event?]
When she agrees to meet Gale one last time, her decision becomes clear: she tells him she has always loved him, even when he couldn’t love himself; but their story is in the past ---and she is choosing her present. [No need to tell us her decision in the query. Though that decision seems at odds with the title.]
By day, I’m a high school English teacher and New Jersey Romance Writers member, living in New Jersey. I hold degrees in journalism, English, and secondary education. This is my debut fiction novel.
Thank you for your time.
Notes
I have problems with the timeline. First she's 25, and unearths an old journal, then she's 15, then years go by, then another decade goes by, at which point the journal pops up again. If it can be made chronological, it might work in first person throughout:
15-year-old Aurora Ridgefield has her life all planned:remote boarding school, and though they see each other occasionally, Gale grows more and more withdrawn. Eventually he confesses that the boarding school broke him, and just seeing Aurora only reminds him of what he's lost.
A decade later, [Meaning when Aurora is 35?] Aurora has everything she thought she wanted: a marriage to Sage, a child after years of infertility, [an apartment,] a comfortable life.
Okay, that may not be exactly how it goes, but maybe it should be. I wouldn't be surprised if there were agents who would find these checklists creative and ask for more. In fact, your book could be divided into several parts, each of which starts with Aurora's current checklist. Preferably with more than three items on them.
No comments:
Post a Comment