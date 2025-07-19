Face-Lift 1530

Guess the Plot
Beauty of the Star's Destruction
1. Between the stars and the Earth dwell many gods. But enough about them, for this story is about what happens when the king summons a star. Hint: we don't all burn to a crisp.
2. Everyone loves those Hollywood icons, especially when they crash and burn. This biographical collection catalogs the horrifying fates of various actors, most of whom die of drug overdoses, but also plane crashes, murders, etc.
3. Mary Murgatroid is filled with jealousy after her more famous and gorgeous sister, Karenna Murgatroid, wins an Oscar. Mary, fueled by rage, swears to get her revenge, no matter the cost.
4. When Beauty's father returns to their small moon base with rose seeds and a harrowing story of a planetside monster, Beauty knows she must investigate. Also, star-eating space wizards.
5. Beauty of the Star's Destruction: Delta Scorpii is going supernova in the next century, but as Moro's population flees, the Bundi family stays, growing in power on the doomed planet. Their dynastic and incestuous struggle for control seems futile--until Oidol discovers the secret behind it all.
Original Version
Dear Agent,
Many gods dwell beneath the Wandering Stars, yet Holger offers his prayers to none of them. Through the kind words of a priest from a far away land, Holger has accepted the love of the god known as “the Mother” into his heart and ostracized himself in his community.
Across the Bison Plain in Suuthia, a kingdom of horse lords and sea-born giants, [Are horse lords like centaurs, with horse bodies and human heads, or like Bojack Horseman, with horse heads and human bodies? Please tell me they're not just guys with horses.] the King has also listened to the teachings of the Mother…and twisted it [them]. King Spargapathes has received good omens for war from the Mother and turns his bronze-clad horde, and his star-summoning artifact, to the borders of Holger’s home.
Holger and his friends race to stop the coming invasion and King Spargapathes’s heresy, only to fall into the gods’ game. [What is the gods' game?] [Giants and horse lords and a bronze-clad horde are invading, and this Holger guy recruits his friends to repel the invasion? And his friends agree? We need an explanation, like that Holger is the newest member of the Avengers.] He hears whispers of “champion” in his head, but the voices are not always the same. When Holger gives in to the voices and ascends the power structure, he finds his own people do not like his humble beginnings or his god that favors the invaders. [No surprise; they didn't like him to begin with.] Holger must ask himself, “How can you love god, if god loves your enemy.”
Complete at 118,000 words, BEAUTY OF THE STAR’S DESTRUCTION is an adult, high fantasy that explores how far faith can be stretched when god may not be on your side. Set in an ancient america inspired bronze age world, these characters will witness the first signs of the coming collapse as mortals try to harness the power of the Wandering Stars. This book will feel familiar to readers of John Gwynne’s Shadow of the Gods and gritty and personal like Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories series.
Notes
So there's this Holger person, who's been ostracized, and his land is being invaded by a land with giants and horse lords, and he wants to stop them. That's about all I got out of your plot summary. What's his plan? What will happen if he fails? Tell us the story. The whispering voices and humble beginnings and deep thoughts aren't needed in the query. We want to know Holger's goal. Is he hoping to convert everyone to Mother by saving them?
He's ostracized in his community, but apparently he has enough friends that he can take on an army?
