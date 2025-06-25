Face-Lift 1521

Guess the Plot
Original Version
Dear EvilEditor,
Helton Helvadier [For some reason, that name reminds me of that contest Great Britain held a few years back to name a research vessel, and the winner was Boaty McBoatface, except the government reneged and named it after some dude named Attenborough.] has lost everything: his family farm, his mother, and when long-forgotten magic returns to Levanthia, his sister, killed by his own desperate attempt to wield its power.
Devastated by guilt, Helton falls in with an underground rebellion at his mentor’s urging. [Why does farmer Helton Helvadier have a mentor? To remind him to water the crops? Also, if I've lost my home and my mother, and I just accidentally killed my sister, and my mentor's response is to urge me to enlist in some rebel army, I'm looking for a more compassionate mentor.] But his first mission ends in disaster, unleashing an ancient magic which kills his mentor, [I'm guessing the mentor's last thought was, I shoulda just said, Sorry for your loss.] and landing him [lands Helton] in the castle dungeon where he’s at the mercy of Queen Alysande. Immortal and unchanging, she’s ruled for centuries, wielding [using?] her loneliness as armour. When she drafts Helton into her army, his raw, volatile power becomes a dangerous asset, but also stirs in her a long-buried vulnerability. [It seems unlikely that a queen would be making decisions about who to draft into the army, but even if she is, would she want a guy who was part of the rebellion, and whose only military experience was a mission that ended in disaster?]
The return of magic brings an existential threat. From the Otherworld of Ionia, rulers hungry for conquest seek to remake their [Helton's? Queen A's? this?] world in their image. Within her kingdom, Alysande’s enemies seize the opportunity to break her fragile hold on power, while the rebellion Helton once followed resurges with a devastating message: to prevent the invasion from Ionia, Helton must kill Alysande and place himself on the throne. [Killing the queen shouldn't be too hard. Placing himself on the throne? He was a depressed farmer who went to work for the enemy one paragraph ago. Now he's an assassin, and he's going to be accepted by whoever's next in line for the throne as the new ruler? Are Alysande's enemies who are seizing the opportunity to break her hold on power going to accept him as ruler? Even the rebels who want him to kill the queen would want one of their own on the throne, not the new kid who just joined their ranks last week.] [Also, how does putting himself on the throne prevent an Ionia invasion? Is Ionia gonna turn back when they discover the ruthless queen has been replaced by a bumbling farm boy magician wannabe?] But as he grows closer to the queen, he is torn between the people who see him as saviour, and the immortal woman he may not be able to live without.
As threats close in from all sides, Alysande must decide whether Helton is her most powerful weapon, or her greatest threat. Their bond is forged amidst the fire of rebellion and the unravelling of magic, a force that could either unite their fractured kingdom or set the world ablaze.
Rising Flame, Breaking Stone is a multi-POV epic fantasy romance complete at 109,000 words, first of a planned saga, with martial-arts-infused combat and a reincarnation-driven magic system. The world, magic and creatures are inspired by folk Taoism and rooted in my multicultural upbringing. The wider saga, The Fractured Eternal explores oppression, generational trauma, and the unrelenting force of healing through love. Prior to querying, I had the pleasure of working with Claire Baldwin, editor of Deborah Harkness’s All Souls Trilogy, to refine the manuscript. [Not sure any editor's work is well-known enough to be worth mentioning in your query.] [With one exception, of course. Feel free to boast that Evil Editor helped you refine this query.]
When I'm not exploring Levanthia alongside Helton and Alysande, I navigate the everyday chaos of raising tiny people. Thank you for considering Rising Flame, Breaking Stone. I’d love the opportunity to share this story with you.
Warm regards,
Notes
I think we need a better idea of what Helton's magic is capable of accomplishing. Presumably it's Helton's magic that can save the world from Ionia, but all we've seen of it is that it killed his sister and his mentor. And it couldn't prevent him from being locked in the dungeon.
Not sure what it means to remake a world in your image.
There's a fantasy series set in a place called Levanthria, which I only learned about when I Googled Levanthia, and Google asked if I meant Levanthria. It appears to be self published, and only a concern to you if you don't want any confusion with your series.
Ionia is or was a place on our planet, presumably near the Ionian Sea, as I assume you're aware.
Information that makes perfect sense in your book, where you provide background and details, can inspire questions in your query that you don't have room to answer. If that applies to my comments in your plot summary, maybe leave out the info or answer the questions.
2 comments:
Hey author, congratulations on finishing your book.
Cutting another 9K words would probably help. The query being twice as long as it should be isn't going to help convince the agent that all those words are needed.
I do wonder how the queen can be immortal/unchanging if there's no magic.
Helton having lost everything doesn't seem to matter to most of the plot. You could maybe leave it off.
It might be more useful to say what Queen A will do with her decision on Helton being an ally/threat rather than just saying she needs to decide.
hope this helps
good luck
The note about cultural influences adds interest.
The first time through, I read long-forgotten magic returning as magic in general returning to a magicless world, which made me wonder how the queen is immortal. I'm guessing it's a strain of magic that's been gone or something like that?
