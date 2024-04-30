Face-Lift 1457

Guess the Plot
Shame of Kings
1. Shame (that's Sha-me, two syllables) leaves his hometown to become a body double to royalty. After 6 assassination attempts, he decides he'd be safer killing the royal he's doubling for, taking his place, and hiring a body double.
2. Shame! Shame upon your name! Shame upon your family! Shame upon your country! And most of all shame upon your king who let one such as you live. These words echo across the world before it all ends. The book, I mean, not the world.
3. While His Majesty writes (average) poetry, rides horses (badly), and dallies in the harem with the women, the Prime Minister and the Chief Eunuch vie for the job of running the country.
4. King Carlos, of Florida's Calusa tribe, shamefully sends his son across the Gulf of Mexico to King Montezuma of the Aztec Empire. His mission: convince Montezuma to come to Florida and help fight off the Spanish Armada. Montezuma shamefully refuses.
5. Scandal reigns over Europe when it's discovered that King Philippe of Belgium and King Frederik X of Denmark shared a hotel room at the last G7 meeting.
6. If you took all the crap kings of England got away with just because they were kings, it wouldn't amount to half of what popes have pulled. But that doesn't mean England shouldn't be ashamed. Historian Henry Lockwood's latest book will set the record straight . . . but someone will stop at nothing to keep it from being published.
Original Version
Dear Evil Editor,
Prince Sinapa of Florida’s mighty Calusa tribe is devastated when his father, King Carlos, does not appoint him to lead their defense against the fleet of Spanish warships approaching from Cuba. Instead, the King sends Sinapa across the Gulf of Mexico to try to convince Aztec Emperor Montezuma to join the Calusas and drive the Spaniards from their common waters.
Complete at 95,000 words, SHAME OF KINGS is novel about the fierce Calusa tribe that dominated southwest Florida in the 16th century. [Wait, that's it? Is there a plot? What happens? Does he make it to the halls of Montezuma? Does Montezuma drop everything and head for Florida, leaving his empire vulnerable to a sneak attack from the south? Does Sinapa fall in love with an Aztec woman, settle down in Tenochtitlan, and never return to Florida? Or does he return a year later with thousands of Aztec warriors only to find the Spanish decided Florida was a dump and went back to Cuba?] They never gave in to Spanish Conquistadors and were one of the last Native American tribes to survive in the face of European colonialism.
My story would appeal to readers drawn to the multigenerational Florida history of A LAND REMEMBERED by Patrick D. Smith and the epic, far-reaching themes in the works of James Michener.
I have an MA in English Language Arts Education and have been teaching for 18 years. Before teaching, I was a public affairs specialist for the U.S. Air Force and wrote articles for national and international newspapers.
I would be happy to discuss my book with you.
1 comment:
EE, is the dialog snippet between Sinapa and Montezuma supposed to be in blue?
------
Hi author, congratulations on finishing your book.
Like EE, I'm not certain what the book is about. If it follows Sinapa, more about what happens to him would help. If it follows the history of the region, more about which parts are covered would help (e.g. from the pov of the native tribes' [char, char, & char], this story covers attempted Spanish invasions by Ponce de León, Hernando de Soto, Tristán de Luna y Arellano, etc. from the years 1513-????)
in your housekeeping paragraph,
is -a- novel about, or is historical fiction about
Hope this helps
Good luck
