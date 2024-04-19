Miss Snark's Therapy Session (A Writing Exercise from Years Ago) RIP Miss Snark / Janet

1. "I did as you suggested in our last session, doctor. I quit blogging." Miss Snark kicked off her stilettos to avoid gouging another hole in the couch.
"Good," Betelbaum said. "It's not easy to beat an addiction, but we'll get through it."
"I'm not so sure I shouldn't have kept the blog and quit my job. The blog made me the most famous literary agent in the world. Now it'll probably be Kristin with her damned iPod."
"iPod?"
"It's unbelievable. Kristin Nelson's form rejection slip:
"Getting back to you, Miss Sn--"
"Even when she's submitting her clients' manuscripts to publishers, she manages to work in what's playing on her fucking iPod. Christ."
"Are you finished?"
"Look, Betelbaum, I've made a mistake. What's more satisfying? One of my Snarklings hitting it big, or unloading one of my clients' crappy books on some clueless publisher?"
"Has one of your Snarklings ever hit it big?"
"Of course not. They're all nitwits. But they're my nitwits." She sighed. "If I could just find a client capable of putting out a mega-seller, I could afford to retire and go back to blogging."
"Have I mentioned to you that I've written--"
"Quiet, Betelbaum, I'm thinking. I wonder if Evil Editor's planning Novel Deviations 3." She grabbed her purse. "See you next week. I got an email to send."
STATUS: Plowing through the slush that built up while I was off at yet another conference. Currently reading yours.
What's playing on the iPod: KEEP YOUR DAY JOB, by The Grateful Dead.
We apologize in advance for this form letter. Best of luck elsewhere."
--EE
2. "I did as you suggested in our last session, doctor. I quit blogging." Miss Snark kicked off her stilettos to avoid gouging another hole in the couch.
"Good," Betelbaum said. "It's not easy to beat an addiction, but we'll get through it."
"I don't know," Miss Snark sighed. "The outpouring from the Snarklings was tremendous! I feel as if I've abandoned them. Have I done the right thing?"
"Absolutely," Betelbaum replied. "Your readers will be stronger for it. Many of them had formed a dangerous dependence on you, an anonymous blogger. That sort of thing can become very unhealthy. And the experience wasn't doing you much good, either."
"The stress was killing me," she agreed, "but now I feel so empty, somehow. Have I betrayed them all?"
Betelbaum smiled gently and murmured reassurances, secure in the knowledge that no fewer than 38 former Snarklings were scheduled for appointments with him in the upcoming weeks.
"I'm sure we'll work through this," he said. "With time."
--foggidawn
