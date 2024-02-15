Face-Lift 1450

Guess the Plot
The Plan of the Silence
1.
2. Ssshhhhhhhhhh! We're planning here. Quiet!
3. They say two can keep a secret if one of them is dead. Except the local necromancer didn't get the message, and she has been raising the dead without permission and all sorts of dirty secrets are coming to light.
4. The Silence has a plan. It can't tell anyone because, well, it is The Silence. An introduction to outside-the-box thinking for young children.
5. When Bob loses his hearing, he loses his religion. No point in attending church services if you can't hear. But then he discovers that the words of the prophets are written on the subway walls. And tenement halls.
6. Abby arrives on her first day as a professional babysitter with a bag full of props and a plan. Breakfast, then story time, then arts and crafts, lunch and then a nap. Simple. Hours of screaming, crying and bickering later, she goes home defeated. But she is a fast learner: on her second day she has a whole new plan, and the only prop she needs is a roll of duct tape.
7. When God informs televangelist Oral Ditterbund the end of the world is nigh, Oral prepares for a live broadcast. But his plan to save humanity is thwarted when a robed man breaks into his mansion wielding a knife. Can Oral still get the word out with no tongue?
8. A sentient patch of fog with the ability to block all sound decides to drive humanity insane and take over the world by forcing people to endure…The Silence. However, modern attention spans being what they are, this takes about ten seconds and now the fog has a whole afternoon to kill.
9. Step 1: Be quiet. Step 2:
I have seen you softly creeping
In my room. I wasn't sleeping.
You put a thought inside my brain
It still remains
Within: the plan of the silence
We would like to submit our satire science fiction novel, THE PLAN OF THE SILENCE, a standalone witih series potential, complete at 128,000 words for your consideration. THE PLAN is Dan Brown's absurd Illuminati who live in the world of Qixin's THREE BODY PROBLEM and fight aliens with Berg’s GRM. BRAINFUCK methods, who find themselves in a grim multiverse version of the DISCWORLD.
(Sentence on why did we choose this specific agent).
The story follows Freya Axelsen, an Instagram business coach, who has to use her skills in productivity and positive thinking to save the world from alien invaders, the AI and the Deep State.
Freya's life spirals out of control when a private video of her goes viral. But before it jeopardizes her reputation and career, Manhattan is transported to another world. Suddenly, animals can speak, the grid is down, and the city island is surrounded by the endless sea. Trying to escape her home, Freya is met by the Deep State agents, who treat her as Roman the Pruner, the State’s ruler. They follow their protocol and sure that Freya is Roman despite the obvious gender mismatch—and Freya ventures to steal the show.
Choosing to assume Roman’s role, Freya has an eventful night: she commands the Delta-Null order of Deep State’s assassins, harnesses the State’s AI Prophet, and fends off an attack by Gathers—looters of dead worlds, who have arrived at Manhattan to nibble. However, as the first rays of dawn appear, the Deep State uncovers Freya's deception. To survive, Freya chooses to join the Illuminati, the State’s servants.
She meets other Illuminati: Mister K, the leader of the Deep State, and Dr. Ferdrehels, who researches the new world and its dwellers. She learns that such Merges with other worlds constantly occur, and the Deep State exists to conceal this Truth. In her new role, Freya intends to rescue the people of Manhattan, but instead, she finds herself protecting the secrets of the State—and she has good reason to.
If the Truth about the State spills, all the Manhattan will be swiftly annihilated by the AI Prophet. Furthermore, there is strife within the Deep State itself. Most of the Illuminati have been wiped out, and the Illuminate-defector Ronald Thrump, who escaped to his Tower, is playing his own game. Freya appears to be a black swan, the only Illuminate out of the stalemate—so everyone has a plan for her.
When the fate of New York suddenly falls on her shoulders, Freya has nothing to wield against the collapsing world but her business coaching skills and productivity tips. Will they be enough to defeat the ancient AI and the Gather Corporation? Or, she would be better off switching sides for Gathers, as the aliens are hardly scarier than the own State?
[Bio info]
Thank you for your time and consideration,
Notes
After spending my usual 4 hours on my critique, and realizing I was only 2/5 of the way through the query, I told myself, Screw this, the novel probably doesn't even exist. But then I thought, It must exist: why would anyone put this much time and effort into trying to trick me into spending 8 hours critiquing his/her fake query? Then I thought, The book and query are obviously real, but this author needs a lot more help than I can provide. They need to send this query to Query Shark.
3 comments:
Hey author, on the off chance this is a real query, congratulations on finishing your book.
In most cases, put housekeeping details like word count and comps at the end.
When your word count is already high, being verbose in your query is considered a sign the book is probably longer than it needs to be, which isn't helped by your hefty word count. Try not to state the obvious or repeat information. And maybe edit the book more too.
You seem to have logic issues, which may be because of the condensed format, but even satire needs to look like it makes some sort of internal sense.
You want your plot teaser to be about 100 words. Try for ten sentences of ~ten words each organized in three paragraphs. First paragraph for setup, second for plot progress, third for crisis.
good luck
Oof. I agree with EE.
But, I have a question. Why are there always quite a few minions writing fake plots, but hardly any of them comment on the queries? Are people just scared/lazy or what? Or does EE have an assistant who writes most of them?
Actually, lately I’ve been writing some of the fake plots. Turned out it wasn’t necessary for this one, obviously. All depends on how many come in before I’m ready to post, as I’m sure the query authors don’t want to wait any longer than necessary.
Post a Comment