Sunday, February 11, 2024

Face-Lift 1449

Guess the Plot

A Lie of Omission

1. When Jennifer starts dating Kelley, she fails to say anything about her current engagement status (to 3 men & 1 woman), her current marital status (qualifies as bigamy in most states), and her current number of dependents (6 if you count granny). On the other hand, Kelley fails to tell her he flunked out of college, he's unemployed, and he's not even human.

2. "I had a vasectomy a long time ago." That was all Rob had to say, but he didn't, so Lydia wondered why she wasn't getting pregnant. Was it her fault? Not according to her doctor, and Rob won't get tested. He does, however, try to comfort Lydia by taking her shopping at a big box store. 

3. For some time, Sondra has known the date her husband would die, but has never told him. The guilt over that lie of omission has been eating away at her, as she considers herself intensely honest. Would it help or hurt their marriage, she wonders, to tell him the date? And to tell him about the alibi she has carefully planned for that date? And about the gun she has purchased? It's the lying that's tearing her apart.

4. When Pinocchio says his nose will grow, he’s telling the truth. But he’s omitting the part about it growing only when he lies. So does his lie of omission then cause his nose to grow, but in the process thereby turning it into the truth? This and other fairy tale paradoxes guaranteed to make your children's brains ache.

5. Elizabeth has been acting as Queen Regent for 16 years. Now rumors are swirling about the next king to be. As the rumors go wildly out of control, how can she explain to her subjects that there isn't, and never was, an heir?

6. John got laid off from his job two years ago, but has failed to inform his wife, Annie, of this. He's more than replaced his lost income by selling opiates and heroin on street corners. Now that the economy has picked up, John's former boss wants him back. Should John take the offer, even though he's now making twenty times his original salary?

7. Omission realizes she’ll never get published after a literary agent throws a sheaf of papers that is her manuscript in her face and screams "fool!" But when she meets a magical little man who lives under a rainbow, she’ll do anything he says to make her dream come true.

8. Your field guide to dishonesty.


Original Version

When Rob Brown's first wife asks him to get a vasectomy at 21, he goes along. He knows an unwanted baby could ruin a life. He had been that baby for his mother. The vasectomy works, but the marriage doesn't, and he's looking for love again in his 30s. He finds it in Lydia Eisenberg, a Korean Studies professor he meets in the personals in Denver. [Didn't personals go the way of the rotary phone when it turned out they were being used by human traffickers? Or was it Tinder that killed them?] Love isn't complicated for them. They can have fun at a big box store together and that's enough. Really, that's a lot. [Once they even went to Costco and Home Depot on the same day.]
 
Their relationship of small joys quickly leads to bigger commitments. Unlike his childhood and his first marriage, Lydia is stable and kind. [Unlike his mother and his first wife would be better; you're comparing apples to dead apple trees and aphid-infested orchards.] Rob should tell her about his vasectomy, but he doesn't. He's afraid he'll lose her.

His vasectomy doesn't have to be a big deal, especially because Lydia would adopt before getting science involved. [Sounds like they've had a discussion about children, which apparently went like this:

Lydia: Before we talk about marriage, we should discuss the number of children we want.
Rob: I'm leaning toward zero.
Lydia: I'm thinking six. We'll compromise and go with five.
Rob: . . . . . . . . . . . Okay?]    

And now that Rob's older and has a good-enough career in marketing, he would have kids with Lydia. But the longer Rob goes without telling her, the harder admitting the truth becomes. [Then, suddenly, Lydia is sixty-five years old.] Instead of being honest with Lydia about why her period keeps coming, Rob has a secret vasectomy reversal.

[Lydia: It's the right time of the month to make a baby. Let's hit the sheets.
Rob: Sorry, I'll be out of commission for the next week.
Lydia: Whattaya mean?
Rob: It's a secret surprise . . . Look just trust me, and . . . Hey, let's go to IKEA!]
 
It fails, but an adoption from South Korea goes through. [Did the doctor declare that the operation failed, or does Rob think it failed because Lydia didn't get pregnant immediately? I ask because my research shows it can take a year for sperm count to get back to normal after a successful reversal.] Rob easily surrenders to the demands of parenting, but as his daughter's sense of displacement as a transracial adoptee grows, his guilt compounds. Even if it's too late for the truth, Rob can't live with his lie. [I hope you mean he kills himself; otherwise it goes:

Rob: You know how you didn't get pregnant for a decade and you went to your doctor for dozens of invasive tests and she eventually said there was no physical explanation, it must be your husband, and I refused to have my doctor test my sperm count because it was too embarrassing and then you brought me this thing 


so I could test it in our home, and I told you I used it and my sperm count was normal?
Lydia: Yeah, what about it?
Rob: I  lied. My count was zero, because I had a vasectomy when I was 21. Funny, huh?
Lydia (plunging ice pick she bought at Walmart Superstore into Rob's eye): Hilarious.]
 
A LIE OF OMISSION explores how cowardice and shame can shape a marriage and a family over two decades. A wry take on the compromises of partnership and parenting, A LIE OF OMISSION will appeal to fans of Taffy Brodesser-Akner's Fleishman Is in Trouble. Exploring transnational adoption and what goes unsaid in a seemingly strong marriage, A LIE OF OMISSION brings together elements of The Fourth Child by Jessica Winter and the film May December.

A bit about me: I live in Denver, Colorado with my husband and young children. My short stories have been featured in the Columbia Review, Fiction Southeast, and the Changing Denver Podcast. I am also an active member of Lighthouse Writers Workshop, a writing non-profit in Denver, where I held an artist salon for many years.


Notes

It seems unfathomable that Rob would keep his secret while Lydia is hopeful every month of finding she's pregnant, especially if Rob knows she's ok with adoption. Or that she would not ask her doctor why she isn't becoming pregnant, or, if she did ask, why her doctor wouldn't suggest fertility tests for both her and Rob. Or that Rob's first wife wouldn't go with a different form of birth control, considering their young ages. Some doctors won't perform vasectomies on young guys. 

Possibly all of this is explained to our satisfaction in the book? If so, I suggest leaving most of it out of the query.

Here's a way you might go:

When Rob Brown and Lydia Eisenberg start talking about marriage, and Lydia says she'd like a big family, Rob is afraid to mention the vasectomy he had ten years ago. So he doesn't. Instead, he secretly schedules a reversal of the vasectomy. But Lydia fails to get pregnant in the next year, and takes a home fertility test that shows she's not the problem. Looks like Rob will have to come clean . . . but an adoption from South Korea goes through. Rob feels like he's gotten a reprieve. 

None of that puts Rob in a better light, but it may make the query sound less outlandish. And if the agent wants to know why the query left out a few salient points, tell her you sprinkled in a few lies of omission. 


