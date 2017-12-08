Feedback Request

The author of the book featured in Face-Lift 1360 would like your opinion of the following version:
Dear Mr. Evil Editor:
Twenty-eight-year-old Verity Hearst has killed nearly two hundred bad guys as one of the world's deadliest assassins, a reputation she has proudly earned alone. She fears being single forever, but solitude isn't so bad, not with a loaded Springfield 1911-A1 pistol and a warm cup of tea to keep her company.
Verity's manager Enoch is her only link to the mysterious company she works for. When he tells her she'll have a male partner on the biggest assignment of her life, she wonders if her employer is doubting her abilities. All she knows is she must maintain her reputation, or die trying.
Verity's targets, three men at the head of a billion-dollar child trafficking operation with drug dealings on the side, are well-armed and impossible to find. Verity's partner Cy, who thinks he's the world's deadliest assassin, knows more than she does about everything. Doing her job with this smartass doubting her every move is going to be a lot harder than she imagined.
KILLER IN HEELS is a 71,000-word novel of suspense. I imagine Verity Hearst as Jack Reacher's ultra-feminine, sophisticated counterpart.
I live in Bellevue, WA with my Bengal cat named Byron, am addicted to all sorts of coffee, and enjoy dark rainy nights.
Thank you for your time and consideration,
3 comments:
May want to replace the words "bad guys" with the word "targets" or "marks". It comes across more professionally.
Better, and more intriguing. It sounds like the plot of the fifth Verity Hearst book, the one after we've gotten used to her working solo, but.... Take or leave the following thoughts:
P1: That she fears being single seems misplaced after that first sentence. Maybe reversing the order of the sentences would help, building toward the more striking piece of information:
Twenty-eight-year-old Verity Hearst fears being single forever, but solitude isn't so bad, not with a loaded Springfield 1911-A1 pistol and a warm cup of tea to keep her company. Verity has killed nearly two hundred bad guys as one of the world's elite assassins. It's a reputation she has proudly earned alone.
P2: You could work the assignment into this paragraph:
Verity's manager Enoch is her only link to the mysterious company she works for. When he tells her she'll have a male partner on the biggest assignment of her life, taking out three men at the head of a billion-dollar child trafficking operation, she wonders if her employer is doubting her abilities. All she knows is she must maintain her reputation, or die trying.
P3: With the assignment out of the way, you can focus on the relationship:
Verity's new partner Cy thinks he's the world's greatest assassin and that he knows more than she does about everything. [Possible specific example of how annoying he is.] Doing her job with this smartass doubting her every move is going to be a lot harder than she imagined.
When I think of Jack Reacher, I don't automatically think assassin. I do when I think of John Rain, but Reacher is admittedly a better-known name.
Change Byron to a Bengal tiger.
While "targets" is less vague than "bad guys," it doesn't convey that Verity is a "good" assassin, rather than a murderer for hire. "Villains" might be better. Even better would be if she specializes in one specific type of target, such as child traffickers, but since she takes her orders from Enoch, I don't guess she has much say in who she kills.
Post a Comment