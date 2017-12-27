Face-Lift 1365

Guess the Plot
Ignis
1. It sure sounds better than 'FIRE!' when you scream it in a theater.
2. All things fire, in mythology, history, and science. From stealing it from the gods to dragons and salamanders to the Great Fire of London to pyrotechnicians to wilderness survival fire-starting. Includes an appendix on fire safety and a box of matches.
3. Due to a computer glitch, the planet Ignis is not as warm as predicted. That doesn't make it uninhabitable, but the colonizers will need to sew a lot of bikinis together to make clothing warm enough to survive the subzero temperatures. Also, yellow snow.
4. A serial killer who burns his victims alive has the city cowering in fear and the police baffled. It's up to the fireball-throwing superhero known as Ignis to fight fire with fire.
5. When the king and queen of Terra are murdered, Eric, the king of Ignis, offers to take their son's fiancée Laila to Ignis, the last place the king and queen were seen alive. There Laila hopes to solve their murder . . . and ease her worried mind.
6. Vesta Ignis has led a fairly normal life until she ends up the only survivor of a raging wildfire that destroys her hometown. Moving in with her distant relatives, dark plots unfurl as she discovers fire answering her beck and call. The world will burn.
Dear Evil Editor,
Laila is one of two [living] people cursed with a connection to all four elements. Those before her have been killed for their dangerous power. She’s protected by her fiance Will, the prince of Terra. His love affords her a luxurious life among royalty connected to one element. [I'm not clear on what you mean by "connection." I consider myself to have a connection of sorts to all four elements, yet my power, while palpable, is not particularly dangerous.]
Her peace is shattered when nature attacks. The King and Queen of Terra leave to investigate who's behind this dangerous switch. [I'm not sure what you mean by "attacks." Storms and earthquakes? I don't think "switch" is a word I'd use to describe an attack. Also, when hurricanes and blizzards occur, we don't immediately assume someone is behind it all.] [Also, kings and queens usually have minions charged with investigating danger.] Months later, their melted corpses are dumped on the castle steps. [That's why they have those minions.]
Laila’s ready to join Will to run [rule?] Terra and find the killer. [I was assuming Terra was the planet Earth. What is it, one kingdom? Even if so, we rarely say a king and queen "run" the kingdom. Although there are exceptions. Queen Elizabeth does run England.] Fear drives Will to become overbearing, creating a divide between them. Caleb, the King of Ignis, steps right in. He offers to take Laila to Ignis, [Now I've got the song "Layla" stuck in my head.] the last place the King and Queen were spotted. She leaves, hoping to hunt down a murderer and save the kingdom she loves. [Save it from what? Is nature still attacking? Is the killer threatening them?]
On this journey they visit Glacies, a harsh land of glass and ice. [Is it pronounced Glass ice, or Glay sees?] A home created by the royal families, for those connected to two elements. [I would delete "A home" and the period after "ice."] Laila is exposed to the suffering of others who are too powerful and outnumbered, leaving her to question the leaders she’s always loved.
When they reach Ignis, Laila’s introduced to Eric, [Whoa. Eric? Laila? Is it a coincidence that "Layla" is sung by Eric Clapton? That's like naming your character Roxanne and having her get arrested by the Police.] the one other person like her. Eric confesses that he’s behind the virus disrupting nature. [Guilty, with an explanation.] It’s part of his plan to steal the throne and free the people of Glacies. Laila wants to do what’s best for her people. [She's been running and hiding much to long.] First, she must decide who truly deserves her loyalty.
Ignis is a fantasy,130,000 words. Thank you for your time and consideration.
If these people with connections to more than one element are so powerful, why are they so easy to imprison or kill? What can they do that one-connection people can't?
It seems to be the story of Laila and Eric. So maybe we don't need the first two paragraphs, just an opening that says the king and queen have been murdered, and their son is too busy to go after their killer but he's okay with his fiancée doing so. That way Eric can enter the query a lot earlier.
EE, i wouldn't say your power is not dangerous. You can slaughter hopes, destroy dreams, and lay waste to lives with a single word.
As for the query, why are the rulers traveling to investigate? Why doesn't Eric just propose to Laila and her family that they marry and free the people of Glaycies? Why drag Will into this when a simple offer from Eric would do?
Raiders of the Lost Arc notwithstanding, the only thing on humans that melts is fingernails (don't ask me how I know this). If your characters are not human, you need to mention this up front. If the corpses were actually melted, all that would be left is goo, in which case how does anyone know who they used to be?
Kings and queens typically don't leave the borders of their country, and they're busy ruling. This would possibly work better if the disappeared people were Laila's parents who were important advisors to the ruler(s) or somesuch.
If a king and queen were to travel, they wouldn't be "spotted," they would be traveling with a small army of retainers, minor nobility, and servants whose location would be obvious to all the surrounding cities, towns, villages, and hamlets whose people would be either trying to take advantage of the possibility of additional commerce (if the rulers are the friendly sort) or trying to keep out of the way so they wouldn't be summarily executed (if the rulers are the tyrannical sort).
If Laila is so dangerous, why isn't she under luxurious lock and key, or at least heavy guard (this applies even more so if she's besties with the ruler(s)). Why is she allowed to travel anywhere? Is her ability a secret?
What is the king of a foreign country doing anywhere near Laila?
What is Laila trying to save her kingdom from?
How many suffering people are we talking about in the glass place? And why are they suffering? If it's large enough to be a sustainable country with multiple cities/towns/etc, I think you need to look up the history of place like Korea, Vietnam, and Switzerland. Numbers don't always mean much.
Your world building appears to have major logic issues. Hopefully this is just the query and there's a non-TSTL reason for all of it. Either way, the query needs to be written so these kinds of questions don't come up.
Specifics are better than generalities. We don't necessarily need as much of a play-by-play on the plot as a sense of who's involved, what's at stake for them, and what the problems are with them getting it.
Good luck on a rewrite.
