Face-Lift 1536

Guess the Plot
1. In order to inherit, you must never tell a lie. Or was that a lie in the first place?
2. So Marty was involved in a slightly less than truthful archaeological dig some twenty years ago. He was young, practically a kid. That's no reason to keep him tied up in a closet while Arture Thellis hires an excavation team, a film crew, and applies for grant money. The real problem, of course, will be the Mafia he scammed.
3. Tallia just found out that everything she believed about her family is a lie, and they were actually worse than Hitler. Now she must decide whether or not to continue reaping the rewards of her ancestors' horrendous behavior. I mean she didn't do any of that stuff.
The Lie-Bound Legacy
I would like you to consider representing my novel THE LIE-BOUND LEGACY, a dual-pov epic fantasy, complete at 117,000 words. I am submitting to you because….
For eight years, Jaycob has wanted only to find his missing father. But standing in his way is the Rive, the impenetrable wall that divides the continent. When he rescues Tallia, a stranded Elvei ambassador, she offers him a deal: safe passage across the Rive, if he escorts her home to Galinir. [How is she stranded, if she can get across the Rive? How did dad get across the Rive? I'm starting to wonder if "impenetrable" is the best word to describe the Rive.
Okay, I'm just messing with you, obviously it's a magical wall that can be penetrated only by Elvei people and their guests. And it first appeared at a time when dad was on the other side of the continent.]
On the other side, Jaycob finds an empire fractured by war. [When she got him to agree to escort her home, did she mention that it would be through a war zone?] With her family's lives in jeopardy, Tallia is determined to end it - until buried secrets rise to the surface, unravelling everything she believes about her ancestry and her place in the world. [All of this happens as Jaycob is escorting her home? A specific example of a buried secret that rose to the surface and apparently changed her mind about wanting to end the war would be nice.] Caught between the truth and loyalty, she must decide if survival is worth preserving a legacy built on blood. [A lot of legacies are built on blood, aka ancestry. Maybe change "blood" to "bloodshed" if thats the buried secret. Or change it to "lies," which explains the title.] [Are you saying if she survives (the war?) the legacy is preserved, but if she dies, it isn't? It sounds like Tallia's family or ancestors are totally responsible for the war.]
Drawn deeper into Galinir’s conflict, Jaycob is sure that every risk is worth it, as long as it brings him closer to his father. [Has anything brought him closer, so far? Does he even know his father is on this side of the Rive? And didn't just abandon the family or fall into a crevasse?] But when he finds himself torn between Tallia and the quest that has defined him, he must confront what he is really searching for - and who he might become if he stops chasing someone else’s shadow.
The Lie-Bound Legacy stands alone but leaves room for continuation. I would position this book next to Andrea Stewart’s The Bone Shard Daughter, Tasha Suri’s Burning Kingdoms trilogy, and Victoria Aveyard’s Realm Breaker.
I live in London, where I work in translation rights for genre fiction. I’ve been reading and writing fantasy since my teenage years, and am especially drawn to emotionally rich, character-driven stories. When I’m not writing, I’m usually getting my fantasy fix from playing Dungeons and Dragons, searching for the next compelling arc. [And orc.]
Notes
This is well-written, and most of my comments are there just to entertain the evil minions. Though I think it could use more specificity. What did Tallia believe about her place in the world? Does Jaycob know what he is really searching for? Instead of confronting it, he could realize that he's really searching for . . . whatever. If he's been chasing his father's shadow, why say "someone else's"? Is this war actually a revolution or are kingdoms/nations fighting? Not that you can address everything in your query, but any generality replaced with a specific is an improvement.
"Bound" has a lot of meanings. Maybe "Lie-based" would be clearer. Or maybe bound sounds better to you. Either way, the publisher will probably change the title to Jake and the Giant Wall.
Is there anything magical/mystical/fantastical besides an impenetrable wall and one character's ability to penetrate it?
Can birds fly over the Rive? Just asking. Is there any communication between the two sides? Can the people on each side build giant towers that allow them to see over the Rive and yell things to each other, like, Hey, anybody over there seen my father?
If you work in translation rights for a publisher, the least they can do is publish your book, after all you've done for them. Tell them Evil Editor said so.
