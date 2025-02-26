Face-Lift 1493

Guess the Plot
From Embers to Moonbeams
1. When Tommy puts his model rocket into the glowing embers left in the fireplace, he thinks it'll shoot straight up through the chimney to the moon. What he didn't think was that it would land in the woods and start a fire that would burn down every house in a three-mile radius.
2. She's hated werewolves all her life. He's a werewolf who needs a mate. Is this another doomed interspecies love affair? Or can he charm her into overcoming her prejudice and helping him lead the pack?
3. A detailed scientific exploration of the properties of light sources against the backdrop of darkest night, with explanations of luminosity, wavelength and the effects on the surrounding environment and creatures. In addition to embers and moonbeams, also discusses fireflies, passing headlights, lightning, glowing algae, and the blindingly bright motion-activated spotlight my asshole neighbor just installed on his garage that points directly at my bedroom window.
4. Ghennia slightly objects to being burned alive so her ashes can ignite pathways to the shiny orb in the night sky. However, without moon dust, her village will wither away and everyone she cares about will die. There's only one solution: build a spaceship.
5. The history of mankind's greatest discoveries, from how to make a campfire to cook dinosaur meat, to how to make a film that tricks people into thinking a man went to the moon.
Original Version
Dear {Agent},
He’s the beast she fears… She’s the love he craves. [... These bloody scraps of paper are what's left of the restraining order she showed him.]
Bronwyn Matteroy’s lifelong hatred for werewolves is put to the ultimate test when Dahmric Brishnocoff, the charming soon-to-be Alpha, saves her life from a brutal attack. [I see you subscribe to the Dickens school of giving characters ridiculous names, though I would suggest Brownstone Matterhorn for the female, and adding "IV" after Brishnocoff.] [Was she being attacked by a werewolf or a human?] Compelled by both tragic and extreme actions from her fellow humans, she has no choice but to leave her village with Dahmric, who challenges every belief she’s ever held about wolves and her past. [Why can't she leave her village without Dahmric?] [Maybe I'm the only one, but the name Dahmric makes me think of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who was reputedly a werewolf.] [Would Bronwyn have left town with Jeffrey Dahmer, if he saved her from a brutal attack?]
For Dahmric, meeting Bronwyn and finding out [deciding? realizing?] that she is his mate means a chance at freedom from an unwanted arranged marriage with Vanya Crestguild. [Finding out that Dahmric has decided you're his mate would be almost as alarming as finding out Jeffrey Dahmer thinks you're his mate.] As a werewolf troubled by his own pack's expectations and elitist beliefs, he longs for a mate who understands him and will stand by his side to lead his pack, even if she is human.
Tensions and problems arise with both the Crestguild family and the arrival of Tariek Brishnocoff, Dahmric’s cousin, who has ulterior motives to get to know Bronwyn. Dahmric must face the challenge of [getting within fifty yards of Bronwyn without her running off screaming and then] winning Bronwyn over and getting her to accept the mate bond while Bronwyn must face the haunting memories and secrets of her past. All the while, both the Crestguilds and Tariek cause problem after problem for both of them on their journey to one another’s heart.
Told from both Bronwyn and Dahmric’s points-of-view with interspersed perspectives from Tariek, FROM EMBERS TO MOONBEAMS is a 105,000 word adult paranormal wolf-shifter romance with series potential that combines the elitist nature of the shifter world from REGALLY BITTEN by Lexi C. Foss, with the fated-mates slow-burn of BRIDE by Ali Hazelwood.
I have an Associates Degree in Business from (Redacted) University, which, paired with my love for books, has led to a successful small business, buying and selling books as a pop-up. When I’m not writing, I’m reading or rewatching Stranger Things or Twilight for the millionth time. [Italicize titles.]
I’m also an avid supporter of the Oxford Comma. [but not, apparently, of commas between adjectives in a list, as in the phrase "a 105,000 word adult paranormal wolf-shifter romance."]
Thank you for your time and consideration, {Agent}. I look forward to hearing from you.
Notes
Some specificity in a few places would give this more life. Phrases like "tragic and extreme actions," "ulterior motives," "haunting memories and secrets of her past," and "problem after problem" could be expanded or replaced by explicit details.
Here's a version of the plot summary with more specificity. Not having read the book, I may have gotten some of the details wrong:
A werewolf troubled by his own pack's expectations and elitist beliefs, Dominick Brishnocoff IV longs for a mate, one who will stand by his side to lead his pack . . . even if she's human.
Bronwyn Matterhorn’s hatred of werewolves is put to the ultimate test when Dahmric, the charming soon-to-be alpha, saves her from a brutal attack. Compelled by both gratitude and a lifetime of bullying by her fellow humans, she chooses to leave her village with Dahmric, who seems charming, nothing like the bloodthirsty werewolves who murdered her parents.
For Dahmric, meeting Bronwyn and realizing that she is his mate means a chance at freedom from an unwanted arranged marriage with Vanya Crestguild.
Tensions arise with the arrival of the Crestguild family and of Dahmric’s cousin, Tariek, who sees in Bronwyn an opportunity to double his Twitter followers. Dahmric must face the challenge of getting Bronwyn to accept the mate bond while Bronwyn must overcome the haunting memory of the day she found her parents' bodies covered in blood and fur, all while both the Crestguilds and Tariek stage catered interventions to disrupt their journey to one another’s heart.
You are welcome to use my details instead of yours in the query (and the book) if you think an agent will find them more interesting.
1 comment:
Hey author, congratulations on finishing your book.
It's a bit long -- under 100K words is recommended.
If ulterior motives are worth mentioning, it's probably worth being specific/giving details.
Ditto haunting memories and past secrets.
Ditto tragic and extremist actions.
Ditto brutal attack.
Ditto problem after problem (although not a full list but maybe an example or two)
etc.
Depending on said details, you might be able to dump the names of the fiancee and cousin (fewer names is usually better).
Most paranormal romance has a default of modern-day urban fantasy background, but "village" doesn't completely jive with that. Where does this story take place? Secondary fantasy world? Parallel earth?
There's a strange absence of affection/attraction between your two love interests. No reason is given for Bronwyn to not take off on her own. The only reason given for her to be the romantic interest is to cancel an unwanted engagement. It might help to hint at where the actual romance comes in instead of just utility.
hope this helps
good luck
