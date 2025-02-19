Face-Lift 1492

Guess the Plot
1. Dwarves and orcs have finally settled their differences, but when an orc disappears and explosives are stolen, it's up to a goblin to prevent a disaster that could lead to war.
2. A goblin walks into a bar looking for the P.I. that stole his girlfriend (goblin girls are H O T). This leads to a series murders & capers trying to find the missing girlfriend, stay out of jail, and not kill each other when there are witnesses.
3. a.k.a. Fred is the best (the only) P.I. in the goblin market. He's tired of finding lost cats, lost keys, lost sisters, lost anything, so he tries to instigate a messy divorce case. Hijinx lead to a grizzly murder.
4. Goblin Rouge has gone rogue. Goblin bleu has gone missing. Goblin Gris has gone celebrity chef. And, Goblin blanc is now Blanche, modèle féminin. Only one hero can stand to save the underground music scene from nasal-tone invasion. Also, π (pi)
5. It's got all the elements you'd expect in a noir story--a cynical hero, a femme fatale, morally ambiguous characters--with one small difference: they're all grotesque mythical creatures.
Original Version
Hello [Agent],
Goblin Noir is a hardboiled detective mystery in a fantasy setting. It’s 75,000 words and will appeal to fans of mysteries like The Big Sleep by Raymond Chandler and The City & the City by China Miéville or enjoy Dungeons and Dragons.
Hawkshaw, a cynical goblin, is the house detective at a foundry. He’s assigned to track down a missing orcish worker, but the case spirals into an investigation of smugglers, secret police and revolutionary groups.
Dwarves and orcs, along with their respective allies, have reached an unsteady peace after a century of warfare. They live alongside each other in Siege City, a metropolis where the trenches and siege towers outside the walls became the building blocks for a new borough. [and where a goblin detective is as likely to come up against [encounter] Planning and Zoning regulations as vampires or elves.]
During the investigation, Hawkshaw partners with a young orc, Noroki, whose boundless optimism constantly tugs at Hawkshaw’s jaded worldview. They discover that the orc they're looking for was involved in a plot to rob [steal] explosives for a revolutionary sect led by Hawkshaw's close friend and mentor.
Rival revolutionary groups, the city watch, and an elusive dwarvish secret police unit are all racing to find the missing worker and the explosives, with Hawkshaw and Noroki caught between them [in the middle]. All hope for the city rests on Hawkshaw solving the mystery before another war erupts.
Goblin Noir is also infused with some of my own experience as a local news reporter and editor in [city] for the last ten years. I run a local news site there called [website]. In Siege City, a goblin PI is as likely to come up against Planning and Zoning regulations as vampires or elves. [I guess that sentence could belong there if the name of your news site is "Breaking News from the (city) Planning and Zoning Department. Also, is "goblin PI" meant to refer to Hawkshaw? As a house detective, I wouldn't call him private.]
Goblin Noir works as a standalone story, but I am working on a second title and have a third one outlined.
Thank you very much for considering Goblin Noir!
Notes
I like this. I just think it needs some reorganization. If the paragraphs came in this order, it would be more cohesive in my opinion: P3, P2, P4, P5, P1+ P7 combined, P6. This might require a couple minor tweaks.
I think your 3rd paragraph should start Goblins and orcs, or Goblins and dwarves, or Goblins, orcs and dwarves.
Are there police or whatever that can be called in so that all hope for the city doesn't rest on the house detective at a foundry?
