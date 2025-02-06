Face-Lift 1490

Guess the Plot
Nelsai of Nirvana
1. Nelsai accidentally finds herself in Nirvana, but it's not all it's cracked up to be. In fact, it's a fractured world on the brink of collapse. Can she bring this place back to its heavenly former self? Also, a motherly pirate.
2. Nirvana, yeah, that, that place, yeah, with the smoke, yeah, it's somewhere high, yeah, with Nelsai, yeah.
3. Nelsai is dead. She knows this. That won't stop her from getting revenge on the ones who killed her. Thankfully, they joined her in Nirvana. Revenge is sweet.
4. Nirvana was a paradise until humans turned it into a tourist trap. Now the soul of the world has manifested as Nelsai, theme parks have turned into horror houses and nature is showing the puny ape-derivatives how powerless they really are--unless Marty can make Nelsai fall in love.
5. Autobiography of Mitch Nelsai, one of five drummers who played with Nirvana before Dave Grohl joined the band. The book focuses on the three days Mitch lasted before Kurt Cobain threw him out because the 68-year-old Nelsai didn't have enough teen spirit.
Original Version
Dear agent,
The afterlife is broken, and Nelsai’s the only one who isn’t helping – that’s what they keep telling her.
Nobody asked for a shoddy version of heaven. When Nelsai spawns into the afterlife and a kind doctor, a motherly pirate, and a boy rescue her from the spawn site, she’s grateful, but lost. Like everyone else in Ati, she’s doomed to either fade peacefully when her regrets resolve – or dissolve in agony if she dies before then. [What is Ati? Is it Nirvana? My research reveals it's a Yoga level, and/or something to do with eastern religions. Based on the title, I would expect the afterlife in your book to be Nirvana. But Nirvana isn't mentioned at all in the query. Also, you know why they call it "afterlife"? Because you "spawn" into it when you're dead. Are any of the four characters mentioned so far dead?]
Twenty years later, [Twenty years? Is she still in the afterlife? What's she been doing? Are these people trying to get back to the beforedeath?] when the doctor proposes another mission to save a fellow spawner, Nelsai agrees because peer pressure is a hell of a thing. But the mission goes awry, and the innocent spawner perishes in a horrifying new kind of death: a blood mist. The Doves, the afterlife regime, retaliate by executing Nelsai’s family and she snaps, discovering an ability to freeze water. How exciting. [Such sarcasm is unwarranted. Are you not familiar with Iceman, Mr. Freeze, Captain Cold, Ice, and Blizzard? Top of the line B-list superheroes and villains.] [Also, anyone can freeze water. That's how we get ice cubes.] [Wait, the Doves are so upset that someone they never met is dead, that they kill a bunch of other people that they never met?]
With her adoptive brother, Quinn, [the only family member who wasn't executed by the Doves, because, hey, he was only adopted,] Nelsai joins the Doves to destroy them from within. [Rules 38 and 218 of rules for Evil Overlords: If I just wiped out someone's entire family, and that someone applies to join my organization, I will immediately kill them.] Their paths cross again with Tetron, ["Their," meaning Nelsai & Quinn? Are the doctor and pirate along too? When did their paths uncross?] an arrogant, conniving man who will do anything for his blatantly secretive goals. But when Tetron unexpectedly saves her from certain death, Nelsai is forced to confront the complexity of their relationship – and that Tetron might be more worth tolerating than she wanted. [When your enemy saves you from certain death, consider whether they might be doing so because mere death is too good for you.]
Together, they [They, meaning the whole gang + Tetron? ] struggle to control a crumbling political system, a fractured world on the brink of collapse, [That world being Ati? Nirvana?] and an emerging force always steps ahead of their subpar attempts to resist it. Quinn’s growing distance and his willingness to sacrifice their friends leave Nelsai torn between loyalty and ambition. She needs allies – she wants friends – but who? Yun’s flashy lightning doesn’t do crap indoors. McClintock’s invincible and acts like it too. Luke has a nice Talent, but he’s definitely faking it. [Wait, are these the names of the doctor, pirate, and boy? Maybe throw in their names up above, instead of their adjectives (kind, motherly)] Conveniently, Tetron wants to help, though she knows his desire to win is just as fierce as her own. [Is it a bad thing to have people on your team who are invincible or have a strong desire to win?]
Nelsai of Nirvana is a 90,000-word gripping, character-driven dark fantasy that [with series potential. The novel] explores mortality, purpose of life, guilt, enemies to trauma bonding to friends to lovers, and what it means to truly know oneself. [When listing stuff, limit yourself to the top three.] It would most appeal to fans who enjoyed the dialogue driven, dual timeline storytelling from The Lies of Locke Lamora, and piecing together an intriguing world – all under a sense of impending doom – as Essun did in the Broken Earth Trilogy.
I’m an avid reader in this genre and write sustainability reports for a living. I used to have other hobbies until pickleball took over my life. Nelsai of Nirvana is a standalone novel with great series potential. I’d love to send you the full manuscript for your consideration. Nelsai is dying – pun intended – to meet you.
Thank you very much for your time.
Notes
This is too long. Ten sentences of plot summary is about right to tell us who your main character is, what her current situation is, what her goal is, what obstacle stands in her way, what her plan is to overcome that obstacle, and what will happen if she fails.
If I'm spawned into the afterlife before dying, my goal is gonna be to get out, unless the place is a lot better than the one I left. As it appears there's no way out, Nelsai needs a new goal, and chooses: destroy the afterlife regime. Pretty ambitious but maybe if you tell us what her companions are capable of, instead of denigrating their talents, we'll buy into it.
Do the pirate, doctor, and boy have a goal other than rescuing a spawner every twenty years?
I don't get much of a sense of what this place is like. What are the dead who haven't faded away or dissolved doing? Are they more like people or angels or zombies? Who put the Doves in charge? Does the doctor have patients? You don't have room in the query to build the whole world, but a little something would help.
No comments:
Post a Comment