New Beginning 1063

July 1908
Guerdon, Massachusetts
Kass skips home from church beside her big sister Helena, thinking about the piece she sang with the Kinderchor, “Die güldne Sonne,” and soaking in the light of the golden sun which reaches down between the tall brick buildings all the way to where Kass is. Kass lifts her face to the sun and sings, “Ein herzerquickendes, Liebliches Licht....”
“Hush!” Helena snaps. Helena seems to think that because she is twelve and Kass is only eight she gets to tell Kass what to do all the time. “Look where you’re going!”
Kass looks back at the buckled brick sidewalk in time to avoid a clump of horse manure. “You didn’t say hush when I sang with the Kinderchor this morning,” she points out. “It can’t be bad to sing Bach, or Frau Geist wouldn’t tell us to do it.”
“In church! Not on the street!”
“Pastor Baum says we have to be the same people in church and on the street. You shouldn’t contradict Pastor Baum.”
“Do you want to be like Großmutter Kassell?” Helena snaps.
Kass shuts her mouth. Of course she doesn’t want that. That’s what she’s afraid of when she wakes from nightmares, when the shadows swell up and whisper to her.
Helena smiles triumphantly. Papa being too poor to bury their grandmother, leaving her to mummify in the attic, was the best gift a big sister could hope for.
Opening: Joanna Hoyt.....Continuation: Khazar-khum
1 comment:
Not clear which girl sang with the Kinderchor. Normally I assume "she" refers to the most recently mentioned female. You could just leave out "beside her big sister Helena," as her presence is soon revealed.
I don't think you need " all the way to where Kass is." If she's soaking it in, it obviously reaches her.
Foreign words that aren't commonly used in English should be italicized, as you did with the song, but not with Kinderchor, or (later on) Großmutter.
As we're in Massachusetts and speaking English (mostly), you could go with children's choir (or just choir) and grandmother, if only to make things easier on your readers (assuming you expect to have readers who don't speak German).
The song title and lyrics make sense to be in German, but considering the ages of the girls, I'm wondering what age your audience is. If it's a children's book, you don't want kids finding all these foreign words in paragraph 1 and saying, "Screw this, I'll just reread Harry Potter." A conversation about something other than Bach's music could just as easily culminate with the line “Do you want to be like Großmutter Kassell?”
Post a Comment