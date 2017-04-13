New Beginning 1062

As I stand in the northern meadow, a heartbeat echoes in my ears. Beat by beat, it pounds to the wild rhythm of fear. Superior hearing is just one of my abilities, courtesy of the crystal embedded in my chest. Of all the things I can do, I listen to hearts, like this one, quite frequently. There’s nothing like the sound they make, especially one on the verge of death.
Down at my feet, the Arctic hare squirms, but it's pinned by my steel-tipped javelin, jutting out of its gut. I kneel beside it and extract the spear. Its blood, dark as oil, gushes out and stains the fresh snow. Despite the stench of blood seeping through my nostrils, I smell the scent of berries. The same ones I used to lure the rodent out in the open, right before I hurled my spear at it. Anything that comes that easily is either a trap or it's worthless, a lesson I learned in the Labyrinth.
The Artic hare tries to limp away. It can't move very far. I brush a strand of ebony hair out of my face before taking the rodent in my hands and snapping its neck. And presto! Another merit badge checked off my list.
Opening: Eric Bendas.....Continuation: jcwrites
You listen to hearts most frequently would be better than quite frequently. "Quite" tells me nothing specific about the frequency.
"Arctic" is spelled wrong the second time.
A lot of people will be turned off by this narrator, who's obviously a future serial killer. In fact, I'm not sure I shouldn't report the author to the authorities as a potential serial killer.
