Yes, this is the date of the the first Evil Editor blog post, in 2006. Which means I'm 20 years older than I was when it started. In fact, I'm probably older than the guy in this picture:
Thanks to this blog, I rarely see Evil Jr., partly because a. He resents the fact that I spent more time with the blog than with him while he was growing up, and partly because b. He lives 3000 miles away, mostly because c. See a.
Anyway, there's nothing in the query queue, so I'm taking a vacation from this, one that may be permanent. I'll still be posting Trump comic strips (link in sidebar). And working on my own writing projects for a change. (I gotta figure out why agents don't like my query.) I'll also post some of the old EE films and comics here, but I'll leave this post at the top.
Oh, and I need to clear my shelves of unsold Evil Editor books at bargain prices, details tomorrow.
Oh, and I need to clear my shelves of unsold Evil Editor books at bargain prices, details tomorrow.
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