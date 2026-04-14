Face-Lift 1563

Guess the Plot
1. Johannes thought he was just having a bad day when the boiler developed a crack, he broke his favorite coffee mug, and got a flat tire on the way to work. Thirteen hours later, in a conga line of former terrorists on a not-quite-deserted island in the south pacific, he muses on how things work out. And then the elephant hunters arrive.
2. When the three Fates start showing signs of dementia, it's up to Cosmo Bohegan to take charge of all life and death matters on Earth. But Cosmo's got a drinking problem, and it's not long before Chaos descends.
3. Amelia was hoping for an uneventful birthday. Instead, she gets transported to a parallel world where an ancient prophecy says she'll ally herself with a prince against an evil entity known as the Wreather, who has been wreaking havoc when he's not busy crafting wreaths. On the bright side, the prince is single, and hot.
Filipino Australian Nurse, Amelia Andrada wants nothing more than to celebrate her twenty-fifth birthday in peace. But when the lady in her recurring dream offers information about her late parents—she accepts—landing her in Gaia, a parallel world reliant on power and magic, where she’s supposedly the prophesied savior to unite them against their enemies [Who is "them"? All Gaiaians? Why aren't they already united against their enemies?] and the Divine Soulmate for the prince of Axelis. [So Gaia is the world, and Axelis is the kingdom?] [Saying "unite them against their enemies and the Divine Soulmate" could be misinterpreted. Maybe she should be transported to Axelis. People are more likely to tell her what country she's in than what planet she's on.]
Prince Damian Rosenthall is commanding the charge to find and defeat the Wreather, a mysterious evil figure kidnapping Mages, making them succumb to Forbidden Magic and wreaking havoc on Gaia. [I Googled "wreather." It's someone who makes wreaths. Even if your Wreather does make wreaths, I'd expect him to call himself something more intimidating. I suggest "Balor."] [Of course, maybe he doesn't call himself the Wreather, maybe that's what the Gaiaians call him to mock him.] But with the prophecy unfolding, Damian must navigate those complexities alongside Amelia. He believes the focus is to eliminate their enemies, not rely on written text passed down for centuries, and doesn’t see her fit to rule beside him, thanks to her mortality and lack of magic. [I refuse to work with someone who's gonna die in 60 years. That's not enough time to accomplish anything.]
While Damian is determined to send her home—and ignores his growing feelings for her—Amelia reluctantly accepts her mortal limitations and begins to trust him. Armed only with her wits against a prophecy with no instructions, she learns about Gaia while braving judgement from those who question her role. But the longer she stays, the more she discovers her connection to Gaia, and her feelings blur the lines between Damian and her goal of going back to Earth. [Her goal is to go back to Earth, Damian wants her to go back, others don't buy that she's the savior, and the Wreather has control of the mages. It's time to cut and run.] When the opportunity comes, Amelia must decide—go home knowing she’d be stripped of her identity and memories [All of them, or just the Gaia ones?] or stay to live her mortal life with herself and memories intact.
FATES SO TWISTED is a standalone dual-POV Romantic Fantasy with series potential, complete at 112,000 words. It shares the themes of fate versus free will between two people forced into a reluctant partnership, wrapped in witty banter, as depicted in Imani Erriu’s HEAVENLY BODIES, and the burden of the chosen one while finding one’s identity from Penn Cole’s SPARK OF THE EVERFLAME, with BIPOC main characters.
Like Amelia, I’m a nurse and a proud BIPOC. Unlike her, [spoiler alert] I’m still on Earth, based in sunny Sydney, Australia.
Thank you for your time and consideration.
Notes
Amelia agreed to give up on the one thing she wanted, to celebrate her birthday in peace, in return for information about her late parents. But I don't see where she gets any information about her parents. The whole "deal" was a scam. It's like if you were living in poverty in a crime infested country, and were told if you came to America you'd have a better life, but after you got here you were arrested and shipped to a notorious mega-prison in El Salvador. In other words, why should she trust these Gaiaians after they lured her to their world with lies?
Nothing you tell us about Amelia explains why anyone on this parallel world would think she's the person in the prophecy. That prophecy would have to be awfully specific for them to even find Amelia, something like: When an evil villain called the Wreather threatens to wipe out our civilization, we shall be saved by a 25-year-0ld orphaned nurse with no magical powers who lives on a parallel world in Australia or maybe the Philippines, and today's her birthday.
You'd think if the prophecy says Amelia is the chosen one to unite the people against their enemies, there wouldn't be so many people not uniting behind her.
If it's just her Gaia memories she would lose, that's probably a good thing, as no one on Earth would believe she visited a parallel world anyway.
Seems like 80% of agents are dying for books by and about BIPOC. That's one foot in the door. Good that you worked it into the query.
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