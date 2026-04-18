Face-Lift 1564

Guess the Plot
Heart of the Wilds
1. Upcoming pop band The Wilds lost their mascot, a shi-tsu named Heart, while on tour. Amid a media frenzy with fan-posted "Missing" posters on every electric pole and fire hydrant, Heart saves a homeless shelter from being closed down.
2. Four generations of the Wilds will be converging on Pittsfield for the family reunion, and the heart of the clan is great grandmother Olivia, who is hosting the gathering, and planning to "cull the herd" by poisoning the lemon meringue pie.
3. A thief finds among her loot a mysterious orb. Could this be the legendary magical "Heart of the Wilds" that could give its possessor the power to take the throne of the Wilds? Or is it just a snow globe?
Original Version
Fate always finds you[,] even in the Wilds... [That suggests that the Wilds is the one place no one would expect fate to find them, in which case you might as well just say Fate always finds you.]
[Eta,] The Heiress of Avérnach[,] is dead—or that’s what she would like people to believe. Six years after the fall of her kingdom, Eta has begun a new life as a thief in The Valley, [What was she doing the previous six years?] and she has no intention of returning to The Wilds. [Was Avérnach her kingdom? Her estate? Her Castle? Is The Wilds the kingdom? The wilderness around it?]
But when she steals an orb and absorbs the ancient magic from within it, she realizes that this life may be over for good. Eta decides to quest for [seek] more information about the magic now awakened within her. She continues [begins] training her new powers, she also learns about the history of the Wilds, and reunites with The Huntsman, who also happens to be the man who [supposedly?] killed her all those years ago.
When she learns that her former betrothed, Calen, has finally taken the throne of the Wilds, and that he is likely also seeking the power of the Heart of the Wilds. She must finally face her fear of returning to her old life and all that she left behind, or allow Calen to take hold of the Heart of the Wilds and her Kingdom forever. [Either those two sentences were supposed to be one sentence or the first sentence needs a predicate.] [Or you could change "when" to "then."] [Is the orb she stole the Heart of the Wilds?] [If Calen has the throne, he has her kingdom already. With the Heart he'll have it forever? Does it make him immortal? Why would Eta have to turn the Heart over to Calen? Can't she throw it into the ocean? Or use its power to destroy her enemies?]
I am excited to share for your consideration HEART OF THE WILDS (120K words), my fantasy novel with romantic subplot, [Period or semicolon.] it is the first book in a planned series. HEART OF THE WILDS is a multi PoV story told in parallel narratives of the protagonist and villain. HEART OF THE WILDS [Stop screaming HEART OF THE WILDS.] caters to fans of fast-paced storytelling of Hashem’s The Jasad Crown, the unique magic system of Nicole Platania’s Scars Beneath a Serpent’s Scales, and the homey yet dense word-building of Ross’[s] A River Enchanted. [Is that supposed to be "world" building?]
Notes
Is Calen taking the throne a bad thing? Who's been on the throne the past six years? Someone better than Calen? To whom did the kingdom fall six years ago?
If the orb is the Heart of the Wilds, I would have expected it to be in a vault in the castle, not lying around some guy's house in The Valley, where anyone could steal it.
There's some inconsistency in capitalization. Paragraph 2: "The" Wilds; everywhere else "the" Wilds. Paragraph 2 her kingdom, paragraph 4 her Kingdom. Do the words "Heiress," "Huntsman," and "Valley." need capitalization? The word "the" in front of some of them may not. (It's okay if the name of the valley is The Valley, but that wouldn't be the greatest name for a valley unless it was the only valley in the world. I assume the mountains surrounding the valley aren't all called The Mountain. This stuff, when added to the other nitpicky things I pointed out, may lead the agent to wonder if you've proofread your book.
Here's the plot as I assume it: Six years ago, Eta conspired with some huntsman to fake her death so she could disappear, either to escape those who'd just conquered her kingdom, or to get out of an arranged marriage to the evil Calen. Now Calen has taken the throne from whoever took it six years ago, but to cement his power, he needs something called the Heart of the Wilds, which Eta happens to have stolen a few days ago after deciding to become a thief..
Actually I was just messing around, but if it were cleaned up, that would be more intriguing than your summary, and would leave room for some additional information.
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