Face-Lift 1542

Guess the Plot
Where All the Worlds Shall Meet
1. There are many worlds beyond the one we live in, and the goddess Hapasut can travel to all of them, but each night she must return to her boring home in Brooklyn where all the worlds meet. Also, the Trickster.
2. Physicist Shizzanar Smith develops a portal whereby all alternate quantum realities can now interact with one another. There may be an unfortunate side effect of them then merging, but new ones will split off, so no biggy. Also a hoodlum's hoodlum.
3. The ecliptic happened and nothing has been the same since. For after the planets overlapped in the sky, they stayed overlapped. No one has died, no one has lived. Livvy has just opened her door to her doppelganger. Also, a goat.
4. After hundreds of years traveling on generation ships to new homeworlds, various people consider whether its even worth trying to found some sort of galactic federation what with travel still taking so long. Also, an anomaly detector.
Original Version
Dear,
Eighteen-year-old Kai Ruan is a part-time goddess, full-time disappointment to her mother.
As her alter ego, Hapasut, [Anagram: Hatapus, actual name of the Cat in the Hat according to The Encyclopedia of Suess.] she is fearless. With the ability to travel to other worlds, command the mercurial Mists that fill the worlds’ Amazonian edges, and even speak to Death. But at the end of each day, she must always return to her regular life as an eighteen-year-old girl living in Brooklyn, New York with a mother who views her as a failure, one who was rejected from [by] every college she’d applied to.
Although Kai is aware of the dangers of straying too far from her world – the Mists eventually mutate then destroy any worldwalker who enters [stays?] – Kai battles with depression and begins to delay her daily return [to a] home [where her mother views her as a failure.] She manages to walk the fine line between escapism [danger? exposure?] and safety until she runs afoul of a shadowy organization dedicated to hunting down and eating her kind in order to gain their [worldwalking] abilities. They capture her; but Xanthe, her dear friend and worldwalking mentor, intervenes and is killed instead.
Kai’s best hope for a cure – and revenge – lies with the Trickster, an elusive worldwalker whose appearance stays constant, but whose memories flicker from one soul to another. He’s been searching for both his true memories and the cure to their shared affliction for most of his life, and agrees to team up. [I wasn't aware that worldwalking was an affliction in need of a cure. So far it's been described as the only part of Kai's life that brings her happiness.]
Attraction [affection?] grows between them, but also distrust. [If you're looking for someone to trust, and your first choice is someone known as the Trickster, you're asking for disappointment.] For how can she be sure that the boy she falls for today won’t be a completely different person tomorrow?
[Kai: Yesterday you were sweet and kind. Today you're an asshole. What gives?
The Trickster: Seriously?]
Meanwhile, the Mists begin to morph and decay, threatening the very existence of the worlds they border. Kai soon realizes that this instability originates from the hunters, the mysterious new god they worship, and the millennia of struggle between [among] the First Gods, marked by betrayal, and Death. [Is this Death the same Death she speaks to?]
And that the secret to overcoming these threats is hidden at home, in the one place where she feels helpless, with no one she can trust, including herself. Where even all the powers of a god can’t help her. [I think I'd want an explanation of why the secret to preventing the destruction of several worlds is hidden in a house in Brooklyn. And why that's the one place her goddess powers can't help her.]
WHERE ALL THE WORLDS SHALL MEET is a young adult fantasy novel, complete at 98,000 words. It will appeal to readers who enjoy the atmosphere and powerful heroine of Vespertine by Margaret Rogerson, the complex mother-daughter relationship of Throwback by Maurene Goo, and the mythological conflicts combined with romance of Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross.
Thank you for your consideration,
Notes
Her goddess powers don't work when she's at home, apparently, but isn't she at home when she travels to other worlds? That seems like a goddess power.
Not sure why you tell us she has the ability to command the Mists when it's the Mists that force her to go home every day. It's easy to brag that you control Bruce Banner--until he morphs into the Incredible Hulk, and then you look silly.
Kai can travel to other worlds and command Mists and speak to Death, but we don't know if that's a good thing or an affliction. Does she do anything useful when she's in these other worlds, or is she basically a tourist?
Do the hunters capture her in Brooklyn or on some other world? Why does she need Xanthe to rescue her when she could just command the Mists or Death to kill the hunters.
I'm sure all my questions are answered in the book, but you probably don't want the query to inspire a lot of questions. Also, the query is a bit long, so you might want to focus on the worldwalking or the home life or the threat to the universe rather than work all of it in.
