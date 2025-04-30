Face-Lift 1516

Guess the Plot
Gospel of the West
1. Sequel to Journey of the West, another group has yet another set of scriptures to deliver to Buddha. Though this time, the group gets lost. A lot.
2. The mayor of a western American town has an ingenious plan for getting rid of migrants: He'll hire a foreign superpower to come in and build a dam that will drown them.
3. A singing competition showdown between the top gospel churches east and west of the Mississippi goes awry when Jesus Himself descends from the heavens and proclaims everyone to be losers. A particularly belligerent group of singers from the west discover Jesus's resonant frequency, and sing until He bursts.
4. Jesus is everywhere, yet in the traditional Gospels, he appears only in lands east of the Mediterranean. In this new Gospel, he appears in the West, specifically the Wild West, where he teams with Wyatt Earp.
Original Version
Dear [Agent],
[Reason for Agent]
A racially fractured town falls into chaos when its mayor, Arthur—frustrated by his inability to quell the rampant crime at his gates—signs a pact with a foreign superpower to build a dam that would drown the city's entire migrant district, potentially killing hundreds. [Because dams are expensive and take years to build, they are usually constructed to provide electrical power, control flooding, and store water for irrigation or consumption. Rarely would it be cost effective to build one for the sole purpose of drowning migrants. It's so much cheaper to just deport your migrants to a mega-prison in El Salvador. Also, I googled "Can the mayor of an American town make a pact with a foreign superpower?" and the answer, provided by AI, was: "No, the mayor of an American town cannot unilaterally make a pact with a foreign superpower. The authority to enter into agreements with foreign nations rests with the federal government, specifically the president, with the advice and consent of the Senate." Note that I didn't even include the part about drowning migrants. I suppose you could argue that if the superpower were Russia, Trump would okay the pact, and his sycophantic Senate stooges would go along, but then they'd have to clear it with DOGE, and Elon Musk would declare that while drowning migrants behind a 30-billion dollar dam would be fun, deporting them would be more efficient.]
Teen justicar Jean organizes a protest, ignoring warnings from Tocalone—his fearful friend who dabbles in forbidden blood magic to resurrect her mother. Unbeknownst to them, gangster Mikhail hijacks the demonstration for his own gain, injuring dozens and demonizing the protesters in the eyes of the people.
Refusing to abandon his people, Jean vows to burn down the construction site. [The construction site of a proposed dam is probably a river and an area that needs to be cleared of vegetation. The river wouldn't burn, and the dam builders would appreciate having the vegetation burned so they could start pouring the non-flammable concrete. Even a dam made of wood wouldn't burn; ask any beaver.] Terrified she might lose him like she lost her mother, Tocalone gambles everything on a ritual that just might shield him from harm...or consume them both.
Gospel of the West is a YA dystopia infused with subtle magical realism, complete at 85,000 words. It blends the moral grittiness of Sabaa Tahir's An Ember in the Ashes with the rebellious spirit of Marie Lu's Legend. At its core, it asks how far one should go to protect the ones they love.
[Bio]
Thank you for your time and consideration
No comments:
Post a Comment