Face-Lift 1505

Guess the Plot
The Maintenance Man
1. He can fix your washer, your dryer, your toilet, your fryer... but what about your marriage when he's the reason it's falling apart?
2. The presidential election is underway, and only maintenance man Cody Moore can prevent super-intelligent AI Albert from stealing the election and becoming president.
3. When your upstairs neighbor bleeds out after cutting her wrists in her bathtub, which overflows and crashes through your ceiling into your dining room during your dinner party, who ya gonna call? The Maintenance Man.
4. Being a maintenance man is boring, thankless, and lonely . . . unless, like Tom Parker, you're the maintenance man in an all-girls college dormitory, in which case you're in demand pretty much all the time.
5. Hired as maintenance man in a ritzy hotel, Chris fears that the management will one day find out she's a woman disguised as a man because the hotel pays men 40% more than women. But will her cover be blown when the hotel stages its annual "full monte" maintenance crew performance?
6. An unnamed narrator spends 500 pages figuring out how to unclog someone's plumbing a la Nicholson Baker's, "The Mezzanine".
Original Version
Dear AGENT,
THE MAINTENANCE MAN (75k words), is a near future adult scifi satire that combines the themes of Adrian Tchaikovsky’s Service Model and the dramedy of Only Murders in the Building.
All Cody Moore ever wants is a chance to work with Albert, a superintelligent AI that propelled the U.S. into its post-scarcity era and who is now a key government figure. But first, he’ll have to pass the biannual technical Assessment and this year is his fifth attempt. ["This year" could suggest it's annual, rather than twice annually. If you say "and he's already failed it four times" you avoid suggesting anything.]
So maybe that’s why Gramps willed to Cody his private investigation business. Maybe it’s time he finds a new life goal. But then in walks Dorothea, with her fiery hair and clever tongue that catches him off guard. Dorothea, with her kitchen lightbulb that doesn’t just flicker at odd hours but also spells out in Morse code: S.O.S. All signs point to a cyber attack. But that’s impossible because it’s 2240 and there are no security vulnerabilities left to exploit thanks to Albert. But what if Albert missed something, and this hacker found it? [This hacker? What hacker? Presumably a hypothetical hacker? How about "some" hacker, or "a" hacker?] Then perhaps they can teach Cody enough to finally pass the Assessment. [Who is "they"? Dorothea and this hacker? My original impression was that Dorothea's SOS was a warning about the hacker. Now I'm wondering if Dorothea and the hacker are a team. Except what would they need with a guy who can't even pass the Assessment?] [Also, I don't see why a hacker exploiting a security vulnerability that Albert missed would result in anyone teaching Cody enough to pass the Assessment. How are they even connected?] So happily Cody takes the case. [Not clear to me what "the case" is.]
And though he expects their investigation [By "their" do you mean the private investigation business? Cody and Dorothea? Cody, Dorothea and the hacker? How many experienced investigators are among them?] to shed light on Dorothea’s past, never does he imagine it will uncover truths that might undo Albert himself. All amidst a historic presidential election wherein Albert, a write-in candidate, is taking the lead in multiple states.
Notes
You've done a good job in this letter of showing the humorous tone I expect from the book, but maybe you can do this while providing a less confusing plot summary. Here are some minor things I'm not clear on:
Did Cody inherit a private investigation business with some number of employees who know how to investigate cases, or was Gramps the only investigator? Does Cody have any experience in that field?
Does passing the Assessment automatically get Cody a job working with Albert? Would he be a maintenance man? Does he have experience in that field? Is he currently a maintenance man?
As Dorothea has a clever tongue, it seems odd that she communicates anything with a flashing light bulb.
More importantly, here are things we need to know so we'll be confident you have a story:
What is Cody's goal? To work with Albert? To prevent a cyber attack? A cyber attack on what?
Why does Dorothea come to Cody? To hire him to find or solve someone or something? To warn him of an imminent cyberattack . . . on his business? To suggest they collaborate in preventing a cyberattack? Why did she come to him over other investigators if it has nothing to do with him?
Raising the stakes by bringing in the election would be better if you've convinced us Cody is the man with the ability to save the world.
