Feedback Request

The author of the book featured in Face-Lift 1458 would like feedback on the following version of the query:
Dear [Full Name]
Sixteen-year-old Rhode pretends to be the moon princess to help her financially struggling Virginian town. She “sells” them [tourists] their fate by claiming to see it via the moon. However, dwindling tourist numbers mean measly tips instead of riches for Rhode. She’s unable to figure out her next scheme until an argument causes her tears to turn into marbles while on camera.
After she uploads the video, her popularity skyrockets and she sees an opportunity to sell the marbles for a hefty sum. As more people flock to the town, so does trouble. Rhode’s publicity catches the attention of a rep [named Diane] from the Department of Magical Management named Diane. Now, Rhode is under investigation to determine if she’s actually magical or not.
She must convince Diane what she saw in the video is totally fake or else she’ll be brought into the capital for research, never to return home. All she has to do is hide her marbles from the public and, most importantly, not cry. But with so many people willing to pay for a chance to see her tears, it’s rather hard to say no to them when her town’s financial security is just around the corner.
BEFORE THE MOON CALLS is an 80000-word young adult contemporary fantasy novel. It combines the magical background setting of The Charmed List by Julie Abe and the lively prose of Spell Bound by F.T. Lukens. [bio here]
1 comment:
Hey author, nice job on the improvement.
When you say "pretends to be the moon princess" I assume there's already a (possibly well-know) real moon princess, in which case I'm wondering how R can get away with pretending to be her.
Does R only get money through tips? She doesn't charge people to read/change their fate? (not entirely certain what "sells" means in this context)
The average volume of a tear (rounded up) is 7 microliters. The average volume of a marble is 2 cubic centimeters (~280x larger). The average volume of an eyeball is 6.5 cubic centimeters. So basically you have rocks a third the size of her eye (which is most of the eye that is visible) appearing in front of her eyes when she cries. I don't know that anyone would recognize as or call them tears. If there isn't such a large size discrepancy, maybe call them pearls or pearl-like stones, which is a common trope in a lot of mythology/legends/folk tales.
What kind of substance are the marbles/tears on analysis? Could they be sold directly for cash without mentioning their origin?
Imprisoned for as a guinea pig (i.e. for research purposes) really doesn't read as contemporary america.
hope this helps,
good luck
Post a Comment