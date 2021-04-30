New Beginning 1096

Alexis guided the cursor over her favorite words. After ten hours in her cubicle, the phrase “Sign Out” was better than any other two words in the English language including “free shipping” and “new episodes”. It was even better than her favorite three word phrase: “number two combo”.
She clicked the button. Instead of turning grey, it remained green. Alarmed, Alexis clicked the mouse again and again. No please God not now, not this!
Too late. Cheerful music blared in her ears. Alexis knew it would be an insult to war veterans and trauma survivors everywhere to suggest that the upbeat tone ‘triggered’ her, but the anxiety that overcame her was real. That zippy ditty meant that someone, somewhere, was angry and about to take it out on her. She would have to absorb that anger, make it a part of her, reshape it, paste a smile on it, and hand it back.
“Thank you for contacting Smiletronics,” she answered. “My name’s Alexis, could I get your name please?”
“June 24th, 2011,” the woman on the phone began.
"A date that will live in infamy?" Alexis guessed.
"The day a SWAT team broke down my front door, killed my four children and my husband, and then realized it was the house across the street they were supposed to be raiding. I happened to be at the grocery store."
"On the bright side," Alexis said, "I assume you only had to attend one funeral for all five victims. I hate going to funerals, don't you? So depressing. I remember when my great grandmother died, she was 98 and bedridden, and I had to go out and buy a black dress, which is not my best color, and which I've never worn again because on the way home from the funeral I stopped at Wendy's for the number two combo and spilled grease on the front. My best color is turquoise, which goes well with my light brown hair. Although I could have colored my hair to match the black dress, but then I'd have had to buy new shoes. Any--"
Opening: Amanda Barrett.....Continuation: Evil Editor
Sounds the the opening to an episode of Black Mirror.
I would replace
"Alarmed, Alexis clicked the mouse again and again. No please God not now, not this!
Too late."
with "and"
I'd also get rid of the "triggered" sentence.
Based on what little I know about the company, Smiletronics seems like a lousy name. It should be Silver Lining.
Also, it seems weird that Alexis is in front of a computer, but the woman is on a phone. That's the situation when I call the cable company but I'm not sure this won't bother a few readers. It seems like Smiletronics could get by with just a bank of phones.
Moist people would answer "What's your name" with a [fake?] name or start by saying "Never mind my name" or "My name isn't important."
