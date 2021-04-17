New Beginning 1095

It was a gauzy Sunday in June, and she had begun her day with that springy feeling that always followed a night, or nowadays a Skype, with Mikhail. Their groove of anus-licking and violent orgasmic passion -- which they had adapted to cybersex due to their new geographic circumstances -- left them both groaning and unconscious in a way that equaled them out until the next cycle of injuries and apologies. Before she left her apartment, she had snatched a few minutes to surf the net for something that was gnawing at her mind, and she struck google gold. Escalation of commitment.
* * *
Evil Editor looked up from the manuscript, eyebrows raised. "Well, Miss Persimmon... You certainly know your target demographic: Wild free spirits, wanderlust, sudden rage; love of bright colors and shiny things; obsession with computer screens; noisy, wild sex and, ah, anus licking...
He adjusted his spectacles. "Anus licking." He paused for a moment. "Frankly, there's just one thing that will prevent this becoming a best seller. Cats can't read."
Miss Persimmon huffed, grabbed her papers and headed for the door.
"Anus licking." Evil Editor repeated quietly to himself, as he reached for the intercom button. "Mrs Varmighan? Would you step in here a moment? There's something I need you to do."
Evil Editor looked up from the manuscript, eyebrows raised. "Well, Miss Persimmon... You certainly know your target demographic: Wild free spirits, wanderlust, sudden rage; love of bright colors and shiny things; obsession with computer screens; noisy, wild sex and, ah, anus licking...
He adjusted his spectacles. "Anus licking." He paused for a moment. "Frankly, there's just one thing that will prevent this becoming a best seller. Cats can't read."
Miss Persimmon huffed, grabbed her papers and headed for the door.
"Anus licking." Evil Editor repeated quietly to himself, as he reached for the intercom button. "Mrs Varmighan? Would you step in here a moment? There's something I need you to do."
Opening: anonymous . . . . .Continuation: ril
1 comment:
They say if you tell someone not to think of a pink elephant, they'll think of nothing else. So instead of trying to think about her dead brother, Eliza should try not to think about him.
Not sure what kind of book this is, but I'm thinking paragraph 2 is a bit early to spring anus-licking on the reader. Or on an agent who requests five pages with the query.
"Equaled them out" doesn't sound like quite the right phrase. Is it supposed to mean something like satisfied their craving?
If where she's driving has nothing to do with Mikhail, I'm not sure why we're opening with him.
If you dump everything except the last two sentences (changing "she" to "Eliza"), I"ll be more interested. You can work in Mikhail during the drive, and save the anus-licking for chapter 11.
Post a Comment