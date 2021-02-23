New Beginning 1093

The three of them marched purposefully to a halt and peered over the black-and-silver waves.
“I can see it,” said the first one, nodding at some spot not too far out on the water. He pointed with four fingers, his hand held out like a cleaver. “There.”
“So half the ground is covered,” said the second one.
“Which means,” said the third one, “that nothing remains except that final, fickle, determinative one percent.”
The first one gave an ironic wince. “If it happens, it happens.” He cupped his hands around his mouth and blew a long, soft breath out at the ocean. The wind picked it up and carried it just beyond the breakers, where the water stilled and something compact and formless floated upward from the depths. A pale oval. As it neared the surface, its topology and colors were resolved by the moonlight: a human face, detached from whatever body might have carried it to warmth and firmness, staring up in pain and horror from beneath the cold salt sea.
"Well, that's not entirely true," another voice affirmed.
The first three turned rapidly at the unexpected voice. The fifth one just wore a contemptuous smile. (No, he was the fifth one. The fourth one was the one who floated up from the sea. Although it was just a face, so not really a whole fourth one. Maybe just ten percent or so. So the fifth one was probably just four and two tenths.)
"What is your meaning?" The second one asked in a questioning voice.
The fifth one, or more accurately 4.2, shrugged and replied, "Well, if half the ground was covered, that means a headmost, reasonable, stable forty percent remains."
"Forty?" the first one questioned. They all looked at each other. Except 0.2 (the head), who let out a wail and sank back to the depths, knowing these four fools could never make him whole because they're all shit at math.
Opening: Anonymous.....Continuation: ril
2 comments:
Not sure if this is absurdist fiction or perhaps the opening of an internal chapter, with readers knowing who the three are and what ground they are attempting to cover. In any case, it wouldn't hurt for “If it happens, it happens," and "I can see it," to be more specific.
Was it the face the guy pointed to like a cleaver? Because how could he see see something at night that hasn't yet floated up from the ocean's depths? Also, if it's not far out from the shore, it's probably in the shallows rather than the depths.
It would be hard to see the expression on the face if it were out beyond the breaking waves. It would be hard to tell it was an oval before it had reached the surface. Or that there wasn't a body attached to it below the surface. So, whose eyes are we seeing this through? It doesn't seem that an omniscient narrator would be so vague about what's happening.
First and foremost, that was an absolutely terrific continuation. Well done!
As for the opening, the big issue I have is the vagueness of the characters. It's OK not to name them, and too much description at the start can bog things down, but maybe a little something could be provided to help the reader along. We don't have the benefit of the book cover illustration, back cover blurb, or even a title to go on, so maybe the three of "them" are witches, or soldiers, or astronauts, or children, or talking monkeys. The "first one" is male, and either has syndactyly or just a weird way of pointing at things, and apparently can do (what appears to be) magic. Of the others, we know only that they can speak.
The math thing bothered me, too, which made the continuation perfect. Half is covered, so just one percent remains?
But the end of the snippet is much better. I really like the description of the face rising from the depths. Here you have gotten far more specific, and the imagery is well conveyed. So I would definitely read on to find out a bit more.
