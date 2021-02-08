New Beginning 1092

Samantha allowed the front runners to escape. Let them tell the tale. A straggler though; he would serve a different purpose.
She pulled an arrow from its quiver and nocked it against the bowstring. Drew. Relaxed into the rhythm of the horse beneath her. Aimed. Felt the wind. Gauged the distance. Adjusted. Loosed.
The arrow whizzed beside the ear of the soldier's horse, a mosquito’s buzz without the bite. The spooked horse whirled, throwing the rider.
Snowflake slowed and Samantha leapt down, landing in a crouch. She dropped her bow to the ground and gripped the hilt of Justiciana.
The soldier groaned. On seeing her striding toward him, he hauled himself to his feet. She smiled to see it, lips curling back from her teeth.
Samantha unsheathed her rapier, relishing the whisper of steel on leather. She flourished her blade at him as he fumbled for his own.
No need to bloody Justiciana on this bumbling oaf, she thought, tossing the sword aside. Feeling the wind again, she gauged the distance. Aimed. Adjusted. Loosed. With a loud rumbling the stench traveled to the soldier's nostrils and filled his lungs.
Samantha's foe dropped dead to the ground without a drop of blood shed. She thanked her spirit guardian for the offal stew she ate last night then turned for the long and tiring ride home.
But to her horror she found her adjustment had been poorly judged: such was the power of Fartistica's magic, Snowflake had melted clean away.
Opening: Amanda Barrett..... Continuation: ril
Possibly this is the opening of a chapter that appears after this question was answered, but: I assume there's a good explanation for why these soldiers are fleeing when they could turn around and loose their own arrows at Samantha, or attack with their own swords? She "allowed" the frontrunners to escape? Could she have stopped all of them?
I had a similar question. Why does a (seasoned?) soldier "fumble" for his weapon while Samantha "flourishes" hers? Yes, he's just gotten to his feet after being thrown from his horse, but I bet Samantha would never be thrown, even if an arrow whizzed by Snowflake's ear -- and even if she was, she'd leap to her feet with Justiciana already unsheathed and ready to slice.
I suspect the answer is that Samantha is a superior warrior to every male except the one with whom she'll eventually fall in love?
