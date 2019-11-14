New Beginning 1086

She woke up, so sorry that happened, her waking up. The disbelief, the agony. How do you continue after your beautiful daughter has passed into eternity? Waking up to face that horror every living day. How do you bear it? She didn't know. This day was not easier than the days that ran before. Excruciating. Life, bitter as green crab apples and vinegar
Wanting to go where her daughter went but unable to. Shaking a fist against her God wasn't enough. Starting to hate Him helped for a little while. Then she started to hate Him more.
Time doesn't heal, it festers she decided.
And that is what changed her. The maleficence of life. The idiocy of it. She turned mean in so many ways and much softer in a multitude of others. The thirty year old heart break of Tianana - whatever. The horrid Polpo - whatever So many deaths, so needless, so - whatever. She couldn't bear thinking about her single loss because at the end of days so many had lost so many more.
So she went on to...
She made tea, so sorry that happened, her making tea. The disarray, the irony. How do you stomach this crap after so many years drinking beautiful coffee in the mornings? Starbucks out of business? Waking up to face that horror every living day. How do you bear it? She took a sip. This cup was no better than all the cups that came before. Tea, bitter as arugula and bitter melon.
Maybe it was time to switch to bourbon.
Opening: Wilkins MacQueen.....Continuation: JRMosher
