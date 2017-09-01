New Beginning 1072

I woke up suddenly, lying completely still and straining my senses for any hint of what had woken me. Another knock came at the entrance. Jumping up out of the leaves I slept on, I sprinted over to touch the spot in the pulley system that would quickly roll the stone away. Vole was standing outside, looking guilty.
“It’s coming for you.” he said, “The most we can do is warn you. I’m sorry, Snaps.”
He stretched out a hand to me, holding a blue and gold Hope Tree leaf.
“I understand.” I said, taking it.
As he walked away, I let my feet wander while I thought. Hopelessness hardened into resolve as I walked: I can’t make a difference by fighting back, but I can sure as hell try. I found myself at the river, the water reflecting the torn clouds and bloody colors of the sunrise and the dragon-scale dull red of the Blood Flats. Cupping water in my hands, I dropped the Hope Tree leaf in and waited until its color leached into the water before drinking.
As I swallowed the soothing liquid, a mystifying realization crept into my mind: if my hands were cupping water, from what did I drop the leaf into them? My skin flushed and beads of sweat formed on my brow as I looked down, horrified to discover that I had three hands! How had I never noticed the hand growing from the crook of my left elbow, the hand now straining toward my throat as if with a mind of its own?
As the life drained from my body, I couldn't help wondering whether, behind my left knee, there might be a previously unnoticed third foot.
Opening: Fiona Green.....Continuation: EE
Unchosen continuation:
Now I saw the colors, too, cerulean and teal, violet and periwinkle. Maybe my feet would wander back to my body now. I need more to drink. Now the water tastes like red and purple while the sky is still beige. Vole, man, you were right to have me drink this before the cops came. This is some good shit, man.
--khazarkhum
P1. If the stone blocking the entrance to this . . . cave? . . . is so heavy it needs a pulley system to move it, I doubt the narrator would hear someone knocking on it.
I don't like "out of the leaves." "from the bed of leaves" or "off the pile of leaves" sound better.
Calling the knock "another" knock assumes that what woke you was a knock. Not an unreasonable assumption, I suppose, though it could also have been Vole yelling to you or the roar of a dragon that was about to eat Vole if you didn't let him in.
P5: "can't" is absolute. If you were standing on a roof saying I can't fly but I can sure as hell try," I would suggest a different course of action. "Maybe I can't" at least leaves open the possibility of success.
As Vole walks away you wander. Or your feet do. Why not walk with Vole? Possibly you don't want to bring whatever is coming for you onto Vole as well. Noble. But how does Vole know "it" is coming for you, and not for him or someone else? Possibly if I knew what "it" is, the answer would be obvious.
