Feedback Request

The author of the book featured in Face-Lift 1353 would like feedback on the following revision.
Dear Agent,
Entering the labyrinth means you'll face your worst fears. Exiting ensures you'll return home with supernatural abilities and become one of the "gifted." With the help of her power of invisibility and an iron will Rio, a colorblind, seventeen-year-old has earned the position of Arch-Huntress. Yet when the king requires an heir he arranges a courtship between Rio, his only daughter, and Leon, her childhood friend. She will be forced to abandon hunting to become a loving wife and mother.
Just when Rio starts to accept her new life, the sound of a gunshot erupts in the middle of the night. Guns are the ancient weapons of the mechs, robotic creatures who served the Crimson God, but the false god was defeated by Rio’s grandfather. Those are all stories told to her by her now deceased mom. Believing her mother, she ventures off into the jungle of Vivuli where she finds an outsider named Slim. With shackles around his ankles, he claims to be an escaped slave of the Crimson God.
After inviting the slave into her home, things become violent when a strange curse, known as the “Blood Lust” creeps into hearts of the citizens. Now Rio must decide if this outsider is worth protecting. She has no idea who Slim is. If he’s telling the truth, he’s the key to defeating the reawakening god, bent on revenge. Her choice will determine if she’ll become Vitova’s next great hero or if she’s destined to become the next Joan of Arch.
My YA fantasy novel, Crimson Stone, is complete at 82,000 words. I selected you as a potential agent because you represented other YA novels with magical realism. I am credited for writing a short, young adult themed, screenplay named Saint Alex (2013). My manuscript is available, in part or full, upon request. Thanks for your time and consideration.
P1: As the labyrinth, and gifted aren't mentioned after the first two sentences, I don't think we need those sentences. Nor do we need to know Rio is colorblind. Not every courtship results in a wedding, so perhaps the king should arrange Rio's marriage. Thus:
With the help of her power of invisibility and an iron will, seventeen-year-old Rio, the king's only child, has earned the position of Arch-Huntress. But when the king requires an heir he arranges a marriage between Rio and her childhood friend Leon--a marriage that will force Rio to abandon hunting and become a loving wife and mother.
P2: The sound of a gunshot lasts a second or two. Starting to accept her new life seems like a much more prolonged event, not something that happens at the same time. You say "These are all stories..." but you've only mentioned one story, Grandfather defeating the Crimson God.
P3" Not crazy about the two places mentioned being Vivuli and Vitova. I don't want to have to keep track of which is which when reading the book. What's with Joan of Arch? Are we on Earth? Why isn't it Arc? If it's Earth's Joan, she was a hero, wasn't she?
Now that I'm done, I don't see why we need to mention Leon's name. He does nothing. The first paragraph makes me think we're going to be reading about Rio's wife/huntress conflict. By the end we're onto the citizens' blood lust curse. I'm not sure the middle paragraph adequately connects the first and third. If the main plot is how the God is dealt with, maybe we should open with the God awakening. Is the God seeking revenge on the family of the man who defeated it, or on everyone? Are the Gifted going to take on the God, or just Rio?
