Feedback Request

The author of the book featured in Face-Lift 1355 would like feedback on the following revision:
Dear Evil Editor,
INDIGO ANGEL is the story of Sean Foster, and his journey of self-discovery in the face of adversity. Sean has struggled with Cystic Fibrosis all his life. Freshman year of high school he survives getting beaten and bullied. Sophomore year he meets Jenessa 'Jen' Quinto. Having lost her brother to cancer, she recognizes and admires Sean’s courage. They start dating, and quickly fall in love. Junior year their relationship culminates with a road trip, where they sleep under the stars.
Just before senior year Jen unexpectedly breaks up with him. Sean’s world is shattered. His twin sister Sara gets accepted to UCLA, so the siblings make plans to get an apartment and live as roommates. But when their mother says Sean has to stay in their small town of Indigo, due to his illness[,] Sean attempts suicide.
He survives, and his mother retracts her previous statement, grateful to have her son. So along with Sara and her boyfriend Johnny, Sean makes it out to California. The group tracks down Jen. She had been sent to live in Seattle with her grandmother where she gave birth to Sean’s daughter. Reunited as a family, Sean steps into the role of being a father to his little miracle.
Indigo Angel, a work of contemporary fiction, runs about 98,000 words, and is similar in tone to John Green’s The Fault in our Stars.
I am a Mexican-American veteran of the United States Air Force. Although born in California my work in the military took me all over the world including the diverse Midwest, from the beautiful landscapes of the Dakotas to the small towns of Wisconsin. My novel was inspired by my travels and aspects of my cultural heritage.
Thank you for your consideration,
Notes
I was expecting a revision to focus on Sean's goals. What does he want, what's he doing to get it, what's keeping him from getting it? I'm not sure what his main goal is in the book, but the goal that seems most likely to tie all the threads together is Sean's investigation of his lineage. Perhaps he reads that if he has cystic fibrosis, his twin sister also would have it. At which point his mother is forced to admit they're not twins, he's adopted, and now he wants to know about his birth mother. And when he finds out Jen was pregnant when she left town, he knows he's passed the CF gene on. This sounds like the makings of a story. Your new version has eliminated all of this. You're basically listing one or two things that happen to Sean each year. It feels more like an outline than a story summary.
1 comment:
One thing I noticed while reading this: it's very, very distant from Sean's POV. You just tell us he falls in love, but as a reader, I have no idea what he loves about Jen, or really, how he feels about anything.
For example, you tell us he attempts suicide. I really have no idea why. Yes, I know you say it's because he can't live with his twin, but it seems like an extreme reaction to me. If my younger sister, who I'm really close with, decides to move out one day and doesn't want me living in her house, I wouldn't attempt suicide. I know that's not the same thing, since his twin does want him there, but still, my first thought is: What is he going to do when she wants her own house for her own family? What will he do if she says he can't live there?
It'd be a little better if readers could see how Sean feels about his twin leaving and why he's even attempting suicide. To me, it seems like his twin would rather him live away from her than not live at all.
Also, you tell us the ending. I don't think you're supposed to do that in a query letter, only in a synopsis.
