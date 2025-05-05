The author of the book featured in Face-Lift 1514 would like feedback on the following version of the query.
Hello [So and So],
How do you teach courage to a borderline narcissistic incel? [I'm not an agent, so take this with a grain of salt, but at this point I'd be thinking, Hmm, this author wants me to convince a publisher that they'll make a profit if they publish a book that'll appeal to anyone who wants to teach courage to a borderline narcissistic incel. I've personally met a couple narcissistic incels, and I was more inclined to avoid them than to teach them courage. In fact, it wasn't courage they lacked, it was empathy, tact, kindness. Big no.] One answer is in this book, a completed 70,000 word autobiography, “Dearest Dad” (working title). It details how to discover courage from cowardice.
My mother vanished after a separation when I was 8. My father excised every ounce of my courage through starvation and beatings. I learned to never question authority lest there be more beatings, and navigated the world purely through fear. In adolescence, toxic groups like pick-up artists offered easy answers to achieve the happy life I pined for, but I was too scared to practice their ideas and only internalized them in secret. I became a spiteful, judgmental, incel-adjacent loser in the 2000s, long before the manosphere existed. [I should point out that your book will have to pass through the hands of your agent and a couple editors, most of whom are likely to be women, and any of whom may have had bad experiences with spiteful, judgmental, incel-adjacent losers. This is not going to improve your odds. They'll be thinking, This guy sounds just like Phil, who ruined my life and upon whose grave I will spit if he dies before I do.]
Through college and grad school, my spiteful nature attracted toxic friendships. I unsuccessfully tried to trick people into dates, [For instance, I'd sit down at a table in Starbucks where a babe was reading, and say, "Sorry I'm late. Did you order that scone for me?" Still can't figure out why that was unsuccessful.] which made others less likely to date me. My excessive criticism of others’ work invited excessive criticism of mine. I cursed the world for being so unfair, all the while not realizing that my cowardice was the root cause. [Actually, the root cause was that others were thin-skinned and couldn't handle legitimate criticism of their work, while they were envious of your work, which was beyond reproach.]
During my first postdoc, I wanted to leave the lab to pursue a different academic career. My advisor exploited my conditioned fear. They knew that I was terrified of questioning authority and making mistakes. They said I would fail if I left their lab and claimed that no one else knew how to support my career. [What terrible advisers. It sounds like you were so brilliant they couldn't bear not to have you around, but they should have offered you a reward to stay instead of threatening you with ruin] For the first time, I was forced to stand [stood] up to an advisor — someone with absolute authority — and fight against the fear that was so meticulously woven into every fiber of my being. I chose to leave anyway, fully expecting to fail.
My reckless decision put the importance of courage into shocking relief. Sometimes, decisions are criticized as harshly as they lead into the unknown. But by facing the unknown, my life improved at a bewildering rate. The more I was willing to make mistakes and learn from them, the more the world transformed to be kinder and more supportive. I expected failure, but my career blossomed as part of a deeply fulfilling life.
This story is primarily written to show incels how to heal (if they are so willing). [Why should incels spend 15+ years in therapy? They can just read my book, which shows that they can heal by courageously changing careers.] Readers of Incel by Matt Duchossoy and The "Supreme Gentleman" Killer by Brian Whitney will find this story helpful.
Best regards,
Notes
You've decided to focus on courage here, but I don't think that aspect is coming across as it pertains to incels. A person who had loving parents and wasn't ever an incel would still be likely to experience fear when deciding whether to switch careers after finishing grad school. Some would succeed and some would fail.
I think you should switch careers again, this time to become a novelist. Your main characters will be yourself and your therapist. Be sure to include your therapist's inner dialogue as you're telling your life story. Each chapter will be another session. For instance, chapter 1 might start:
Therapist: So, tell me a little about yourself.
You: In the 2000s, long before the manosphere existed, I was a spiteful, judgmental, incel-adjacent loser. I blame it on my father.
Therapist: I see. Hmm. Twice a week, $150 per session, yes, if I string him along ten years I can get that yacht. Then Marlene will finally regret divorcing me.
No comments:
Post a Comment