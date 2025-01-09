Face-Lift 1486

Guess the Plot
Mattie and the Milkweed Egg
1. Jane went to a witch to find a cure for her mother. But to finish the potion, she needs a milkweed egg. Will her morals get in the way when she realizes she needs one of the last monarch butterfly eggs?
2. Mattie finds an egg on the milkweed plant in her backyard. She schedules an auction, since monarch butterflies are nigh extinct, unknowingly setting herself up for investigation by homeland security, bashing by the wildlife conservation society, and alien abduction.
3. One year after Mattie rallied her third grade class to fight off a hoard of sentient milkweeds, she's ousted from her throne of popularity by new kid Cindy. But Mattie's been keeping a secret: a shiny egg she found among the ruins of the milkweed's lair. Should she hatch it and become an evil mastermind? Or frame up Cindy instead? Decisions, decisions.
4. In this sequel to How to Make a Butterfly Fly, an injured Monarch Butterfly named Mattie manages to deposit an egg on a milkweed plant. But will she live long enough to see her child soar through the air?
5. The milkweed egg Mattie was supposed to guard has hatched, and its caterpillar has disappeared, and if Mattie is going to find it, she'll have to take her mother’s lessons to heart to find her own strengths. Also, she'll probably need a good magnifying glass.
Nine-year-old Mattie wants to succeed on her first day of [Fairy] school—or at least not be the worst. Fairy school is full of challenges, from using magic to kids that don’t get along with her or each other.
Mattie [, where she] and her classmates are meant to learn how [taught] to watch over and protect nature. Their first assignment is to take care of the creature that will hatch from a mysterious egg. When the caterpillar that emerges won’t eat any of the leaves they have collected, Mattie is the one who finally recognizes the milkweed it needs. But the caterpillar goes missing the next day. [You had one job!!!] Mattie will need to take her mother’s lessons to heart to find her own strengths—and find the caterpillar. [Were the students told the caterpillar needed milkweed, and what milkweed looked like, and Mattie was the one who spotted a milkweed plant? In which case, why were they collecting all these other leaves? Or were they told nothing, and Mattie brilliantly recognized it was milkweed that was needed, after Googling it?]
While MATTIE AND THE MILKWEED EGG stands alone, I have drafts of the second and third books in a planned series. Each book has a plot connected to an organism, ecological relationship, or other interesting aspect of nature.
I have drawn on my knowledge of and love for the outdoors, as a botanist [who specializes in milkweed,] and hiker [who occasionally spots a butterfly], in writing this story.
Thank you for your consideration.
Kind regards,
4 comments:
Hey author, congratulations on finishing your book.
It might help to include what lessons from her mother Mattie needs to take to heart.
Also, what resources does she have that will allow her to find the caterpillar, what complications arise, and what's at stake if she fails?
hope this helps
good luck
Hello, thank you for the suggestions. I was advised to address agents by first name to avoid screwing up honorifics, and in my experience it’s pretty common professional practice these days, but I will certainly consider otherwise and perhaps err on the side of formality.
Yes, monarch eggs are about the size of a ballpoint pen tip, but then fairies are about the size of a mouse so it’s all relative. I will include more details of the plot so it doesn’t seem such a thin story that it would fit into a picture book. I feel glad that all your questions (egg attached to leaf, gathering other leaves, size, speed of caterpillar) are explicitly addressed in the book and I will incorporate them, as well as the stakes for Mattie, into the new version of the query. Thanks for your time and feedback!
Hello and thanks for your time! I feel glad that all your questions, including egg size, egg attachment, caterpillar speed, and leaf gathering, are all explicitly addressed in the book. I will beef up the plot summary so it doesn’t come across as thin as a picture book.
Regarding first names, I was advised to take that route to avoid an accidental gender honorific screwup in these days of Mr/Ms/Mx, but I am willing to hear that I need to cower before the Dark Lord, Lady, or Liege more formally.
Thanks again for your time! I had another comment but it vanished into the aether.
Didn't vanish, just doesn't appear till after I read it, to avoid posting comments that are not complimentary to Evil Editor.
Post a Comment