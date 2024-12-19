Face-Lift 1483

Guess the Plot
The Violet Raven
1. Ginnie's vision has expanded beyond the human norm into colors that only animals can see. But after she uses her ability to cheat on a standard exam, she's captured by a shadow organization run by bio-engineered animals who want her help to take over the zoo.
2. Painter Nigel Phipps leaves his calling card with a duke right before said duke is assassinated. Now he's on the run from the law for committing the crime, the assassin for taking credit, and the mob who want a few more jobs done. Unfortunately, not painting.
3. Evil mythological beings have risen, and according to prophecy they will achieve dominance over the land unless they are stopped by one girl who has suddenly developed unimaginable powers.
4. Ravens are generally black. Sometimes you can find albino ones, even a mix. However, Josie does not know what to do when a violet one starts following her and speaking in tongues.
5. In this sequel to the famous poem, the raven, having driven the poet to utter despair and madness, flies off. But will it find other victims to torment? Evermore!
Original Version
I’m seeking representation for my 130,000-word historical fantasy romance novel, THE VIOLET RAVEN: a story of forbidden love, reincarnation, and Irish mythology set against the backdrop of 19th-century Celtic Nations in 1823. [In one sentence you've managed to tell me why you're writing to me, your word count, three genres you've blended, your book's title, three main themes of the book, where it takes place, and when it takes place, and you did all that in far fewer words than I used in this sentence. Yet somehow, my sentence is riveting, while yours made my eyes roll up inside my head. Can we reduce the word count of your sentence (and your book, but we'll get to that later)? I guess we don't need the word "novel," since you call it a story and it's 130,000 words. And we don't need "historical," because it's set in 1823. We don't need "19th century" because we know what century 1823 happened in. We could change "against the backdrop of" to "in" which saves three words and sounds less like something AI came up with. Let's move the paragraph to the end of the the query and drop "I'm seeking representation for my." So, we summarize the plot and then say: The Violet Raven, a 130,000-word romantasy set in 1823, is a standalone novel and the first book in my planned Warriors of the Raven Queen series. Note that I left out the three themes, because they are all mentioned in your plot summary, which the agent will have just read. I also left out the Celtic Nations, which are also in the summary, and besides, at least half of the query is set in Portugal.] The first in my Warriors of the Raven Queen series, it blends lush atmosphere with richly detailed history. [This sentence can go, as the series is now mentioned in the previous sentence, and your detailed history is mentioned in your final paragraph.]
When mysterious attackers descend on her family’s estate, Triona Sinclair’s life is torn apart. Her parents sacrifice themselves to prevent her capture, knowing she is crucial to a prophecy that could grant unimaginable power to the Fomorians—a long-banished race of destructive beings from Irish mythology. Fleeing for her life, Triona embarks on a dangerous quest to Portugal alongside her brothers, Callan and Casey, her childhood friend Finn, and the enigmatic Bran. Before their deaths, her parents revealed the existence of allies in Portugal who could provide vital answers about the prophecy and her role in stopping the Fomorians' rise. As she bonds with this unlikely found family, Triona uncovers the truth about her lineage and the prophecy: the Fomorians, awakened by centuries of conflict across the Celtic Nations, need her powers to return to dominance. As the Fomorians’ power grows, Triona’s own abilities—rooted in her past lives and deeply tied to the natural world—begin to awaken, forcing her to confront her destiny and the sacrifices it demands. Torn between the trauma of her loss, the growing connections with her companions, and the weight of her powers, Triona must decide how far she’s willing to go [find a way] to stop the Fomorians and protect the world from their destructive return.
Finn MacGregor has always kept his feelings for Triona hidden, relying on the Sinclairs for more than just a place in their community—they are the family he never had after escaping an abusive household at fifteen. But when Triona’s life is upended by tragedy and her powers begin to emerge, Finn finds himself drawn into her fight. [Apparently they are back from Portugal.] Determined to protect her from those who would exploit her gifts—and from the Fomorians themselves—Finn must choose whether to risk his heart for the woman he loves or remain in the shadows [even] as the world around them [threatens to] collapses. [This paragraph feels out of place. Once you've built up to possible world destruction, I no longer care about Finn's secret feelings of love for his childhood friend. Maybe after the first two sentences of the previous paragraph, insert this paragraph (abridged to omit Triona's powers/gifts).]
Early readers have compared THE VIOLET RAVEN [will appeal] to [readers who enjoyed] A Court of Silver Flames by Sarah J. Maas and The Priory of the Orange Tree by Samantha Shannon, praising its emotionally charged romance, richly developed world-building, and evocative storytelling. I have spent considerable time researching 19th-century Celtic Nations and Gaelic folklore to ensure the narrative’s historical rigor and immersive world-building [accuracy]. [Sorry, it was sounding like AI again.]
Thank you very much for your consideration. I look forward to hearing from you.
Notes
You hint that there are those besides the Fomorians who would exploit Triona's gifts. What are these gifts? They're apparently capable of making the Fomorians powerful enough to take over the world, but you are keeping them secret from us?
Her parents sacrificed themselves, not to save their three children, but because one of their children, according to some (ancient?) prophecy, would have unimaginable power that could be used by some mythical characters. Was this prophecy uttered by a reliable prophet who specifically mentioned the Sinclair family's first-born child, or was it one of those vague prophecies spoken by a violet raven that said: Centuries from now a child shall be born in Ireland or Wales or Scotland, who might one day thwart the rise of the evil ones. Or not. Either way, as mom and dad died only to save Triona, we can leave Callan and Casey out of the query. Also the enigmatic Bran. None of them does anything.
Start a new paragraph after "the Fomorians' rise."
I don't find Triona's decision or Finn's choice to be compelling. It's obvious what each should do, which is why I suggested the minor changes at the end of each plot paragraph.
1 comment:
Hey author, congratulations on finishing your book.
As EE said, your word count is too high, even for historical fantasy. If you want to convince the agent/editor the high count is justified, the writing in the query needs to be very tight. Things like "19th-century ... in 1823" are repetitive and will be taken as an example of the type of bloat they will find in the book.
More specifics would help. A couple of examples:
"Mysterious attackers" Did anyone get a glimpse of these people? Or did the parents just bundle the three kids into a boat on the river saying "we're being attacked by mysterious attackers. Run for your lives."
What are Triona's abilities? You mention they will help the Fomorians rise to power (more than once - you only need once). Maybe say what the powers are, how they might stop the "rise to power," what said rise might entail (i.e. what are the stakes?)
Try to be more succinct, in the book as well as the query.
hope this helps
good luck
Post a Comment