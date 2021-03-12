New Beginning 1094

Patti followed her abductor’s instructions and forced her gaze back to the clear night sky. Jagged edges of pine tree tops scalloped the mural of stars in the night sky. Beside her, Carol screamed through her cloth gag. Patti dared to look away from the sky again. Carol writhed on the ground, trying to free her wrists from the zip ties that bound them beneath her. She kicked her heels uselessly against the grass. Patti knew she should be trying to escape too, but her body was clenched with fear. She couldn’t move, could only alternate darting glances between her friend and the man who stood with his arms raised, palms out.
“Yes!’ he shouted and pointed at the sky. “There! Amhaodhrah chases her prey!”
Patti couldn’t help but look. A shooting star flashed, high and distant. Then Amhaodhrah appeared.
More like a low flying plane coming in for landing than a shooting star, it looked like the sun was streaking through the sky toward them. Its face seemed to stare, impartial as it fell. It lit up the forest in a fast forward of dawn through afternoon.
Finally a humanoid shape began to resolve, an indistinct shadow behind the glare. "I found you," it said. "I have come a long way." The light danced across the man, and the two women on the ground. "Your timing is perfect."
The man dropped to his knees. "What do you have for me, Amhaodhrah?"
"I bring you the light," was the reply. "Because you bought zip ties, duct tape, extra large Tuf-T bags, a shovel and our special Hiding Things in the Wilderness Where They'll Never be Found guide book, you get one of these nifty extra bright bluetooth GPS head lights as our gift to you.
"And it's Amanda. The name is Amanda. It's on my badge."
Patti's body tensed; she wanted to kick and scream through her bonds: On her last trip to Home Depot she spent over a thousand bucks and only got a measly apple corer for free.
Opening: Amanda Barrett .....Continuation: ril
Unchosen Continuation:
Up close, Amhaodhara was a sword of light with an utterly inhuman expression. Was that a face, or was it rage incarnate as seen through human eyes?
She ripped through the zipties as if they were spiderwebs. The cloth gags burned away to sparkles like champagne on Patti's tongue. Then she cut off the man's head, and his body slumped to the ground she flew off. Her twilight and his blood turned the field red, then darkness fell again.
Patti rose first, feeling her whole body tingling with freedom and the touch of magic. She helped Carol to her feet. "Well," she said, her voice somehow still full of sparks. "What do you think we should say to the police?"
--Anonymous
Not sure why the abductor claims Amhoadhara is chasing her prey (assuming the shooting star is her prey). The shooting star is high and distant, while Amhoadhara is coming in for a landing. If Patti & Carol are her prey, we don't need the shooting star. In fact, we don't need it anyway, as Amhoadhara obviously isn't chasing it.
Thanks EE. Now that you point it out, I see that it's not clear from this passage that Amhoadhara is a meteor. The concept is two celestial bodies moving across the sky, except that the second one is much closer to Earth.
I take your point about not needing the shooting star, although I did need it initially as it was the basis for the writing assignment.
It's such an honor to have ril do the continuation. Loved it!
