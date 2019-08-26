New Beginning 1085

Before you die you lose everything, a gold filigree earring, your favorite animal, cat or dog, your health, and if fortunate, the Gods smile down at you at the end and take your mind.
I didn’t think when we left that my Nanna knew she would die on the way. I was very young. She knew I wouldn't leave without her and so she, so willingly, came with me as I was sent out to work the fields, growing rice, endlessly and forever it seemed a year or two on. It was the beginning days of the upheaval of the Khmer Rouge when we left. I am Cambodian. My friends in the fields are gone, my Nanna. I am so alone.
Especially since I also lost my car keys and my Facebook password.
Opening: Wilkins MacQueen.....Continuation: Paul Penna
I think this is a more effective opening if you drop the first paragraph. And if you keep it, I'd change that last bit which could be interpreted to mean developing dementia at the end of your life is a good thing.
