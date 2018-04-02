New Beginning 1077

As an art student and painter, I’ve seen my fair share of bodies. Quick sketches of the human form are a basic step in developing the artistic skills of drawing, painting, and sculpting. However, no amount of figure studies prepared me for the sight of the lifeless body that lay next to me.
The dead man lay on his back, one arm stretched towards me along the grass. His hand lay open as if he meant to grasp my wrist, his forefinger curled in an abandoned attempt to touch me.
My gazed traveled over the white cuff of his shirt and beyond until I found his shoulder and, above it, his face. One sightless eye stared back at me. The other half of his face was smashed and bloodied. A cracked, wooden frame covered in blood lay between us.
I turned my head and heaved.
“Miss? Miss? Can you hear me?” A man’s voice asked.
The touch of a warm hand on my shoulder nearly brought me out of my skin. Another man, this one alive and wearing dark clothing, knelt beside me. I looked up into a pair of honey-gold eyes set amid beautiful caramel skin. He had short hair, close-cropped, military style. And shoulders that made me drool just a little.
“Who? You?” I dredged the words up from the thick gray matter that served as my brain.
“I’m Mr. Hottie,” he replied, or something similar.
The name fit. I was swept away to an island. With a white beach. Water clear as glass. And a warm Latino lover holding me in his arms, setting my heart aflutter.
“Can you tell me your name? Do you know where you are?” he asked.
“Emily,” I said and closed my eyes for a kiss.
No kiss. Instead, he said, "Emily, let me remind you where you are. This is the Pontypridd College of fine Arts -- the best art school in this town. All Professor Randall said to you was, 'You need to work on your brushstrokes and your use of color is a little pedestrian.' Oh, and you're going to have to pay for that frame."
P1: I would change However, no amount of figure studies prepared me to However, no figure studies could have prepared me.
P2: To me, if the hand is open and reaching toward Emily, curling the index finger would not indicate he was trying to touch her. A closed hand with an extended index finger would be an attempt to touch.
P3: Gazed, not gaze. Also, if I'm lying next to someone whose face looks like this guy's, I'm not focusing on his hand and his shirt for so long.
P5: "A" should not be capitalized.
P6: When you say "another man," my first thought is that there are two living men, the one who spoke to Emily and another one. Since he is the same man who spoke to Emily, no need to tell us he's alive. I would delete the first two sentences of P6 and add the last three to the end of P5. Also, considering the situation, I find it hard to buy her drooling over some guy's shoulders.
P7. Not crazy about "Thick gray matter." I'd go with "Puddle of goo that currently served as my brain."
I guess the beach and Latino lover are meant to show that Emily is shutting down, in shock, but I'm having trouble buying it under these circumstances. I would expect her to at least be putting some distance between her and the corpse, not going gaga over the new guy, no matter how hunky he is. Of course I don't know exactly what's going on regarding how she came to be lying in the grass next to a corpse, so maybe her reactions aren't as abnormal as they seem.
Can't go for the sudden switch from waking up next to a bloody corpse and sexual attraction to some stranger talking to her. She just retched and that may be natural. We would guess, until told otherwise, that she knew the dead man. So her reaction should not be:
(1) Oh dear, Bob is dead and all bloody--by the way how does she know he is dead?
(2) Retch.
(3) Wow, look at this cute, hunky guy, just want to screw him on the beach!
Let her discover how cute and hunky Freddy is after she recovers from Bob's murder.
Also, it isn't clear what the broken frame is. A couple of words to explain would help.
Love the continuation.
