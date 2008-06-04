With today's lifestyles (you can't count on minions to be home Saturday, camped in front of the computer) Evil Editor has noticed that those whose Face-Lifts and New Beginnings get posted Saturdays get fewer comments. We've already solved this problem on Sundays with writing exercise results. Starting today, instead of a Saturday Face-Lift or New Beginning, Evil Editor presents a short film created from something that previously appeared on the blog. This will provide those with nothing to do on Saturday a first-run movie to watch. You might want to wait till it's Saturday night where you live, then make a batch of popcorn, turn down the lights, and settle in for the kind of entertainment Hollywood just doesn't provide anymore.
Wednesday, June 04, 2008
The Saturday Film Series
With today's lifestyles (you can't count on minions to be home Saturday, camped in front of the computer) Evil Editor has noticed that those whose Face-Lifts and New Beginnings get posted Saturdays get fewer comments. We've already solved this problem on Sundays with writing exercise results. Starting today, instead of a Saturday Face-Lift or New Beginning, Evil Editor presents a short film created from something that previously appeared on the blog. This will provide those with nothing to do on Saturday a first-run movie to watch. You might want to wait till it's Saturday night where you live, then make a batch of popcorn, turn down the lights, and settle in for the kind of entertainment Hollywood just doesn't provide anymore.
Posted by Evil Editor at 10:22 AM
17 comments:
LOL
Ah. Now I am set to face the world. I will have to do the popcorn tonight for the official premiere of this wonderful movie. Rave reviews are forthcoming, I'm sure.
"Voice over Zuul" - Are you a god?
Chaz P?
I thought it was Headman Bigmouth?
(Kaiser Soze in English)
Evil, you seriously need to get out more lest you burn out like dear Miss Snark and leave us. Go to a clam bake for the sake of all of us! Drink beer! Get sunburned!
AHAHAHAH! Awesome!!
Your multi-media skills are advancing in leaps and bounds. I loved the background music, and the fin at the end. Subtle.
:-)
You are having too much fun. What are you using to transform the voice? Audacity?
I was able to hire Zuul for a song. Hasn't been able to find work since Ghostbusters.
There is no Evil Editor. There is only Zuul.
LOL! And the Fin at the end was superb. :)
I love it! I Love it...I want Zuul, dancing on a piano and Miss Snark serving drinks in the next installment.Can hardly wait.
This was surprisingly entertaining, considering that on dial-up it came over in buffered snatches. I did get the gist of it, though and really liked the background music!!!
ME
Film didn't play for me. The gauge moved along, but I just got the original guy-at-desk pic.
Also, any dialogue would be wasted on me, because my sound is out again. (Damn cats!)
A kite! LOL LOL
The Fin was brilliant. What a fun new feature.
Another great reason for being alive. Hurrah.
I've now switched to the Youtube version of the film. Possibly this will help those who couldn't see the other version. Those who were upset that they couldn't see it will be disappointed to find it's not especially visual, and you've already read the text.
Sadly, YouTube is on the no-no list for my firewall. Too much bandwidth wasting.
But Zuul and kites and fin -- the hype! -- how could I ever be disappointed?
Fin indeed.
Has the great Miss heard this one?
