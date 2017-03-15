Publication Opportunity

Khazar-khum reports:
Last year, FARK.com's writers' group created an anthology to be sold for charity. It went so well that we're doing it again this year. Those who purchased it read some terrific stories.
We're open for submissions, which may interest minions.
Submissions must be in the Fantasy, Horror, Humor, Mystery or SciFi genres. Poetry in any of these genres is also acceptable. Entries must be no longer than 10,000 words. If it's a WIP or part of a longer work, please indicate this; last year some interesting things were passed up because we didn't know they were the first chapter of a WIP.
If you'd like to submit, go here:
http://farkfiction.net/ffa2017/
