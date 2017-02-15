Evil Editor's Kickstarter Project

What she failed to add was that if you're the only person who wants to read it, you're gonna have trouble finding a publisher.
I've written a dozen books that I wanted to read, compiling material from this blog. I never know whether such a book will sell 300 copies or 30 or 3. I don't really care how many, as long as I have my own copy, but ordering 300 and selling 3 is wasted money, and so is ordering 3 at a time if I'm going to sell 300, as the price per copy drops the more you order at once.
My project is a collection of politically inspired comic strips featuring Donald Trump and his co-conspirators, tentatively titled Donald Trump Strips. I've started a Kickstarter campaign to help me gauge the number of copies to order. Most of the rewards you can get for backing the project include a digital version of the book plus one or more other Evil Editor books. If you want the actual printed book, I'm charging $45, and the amount raised (assuming I reach my goal), will determine whether it's hardcover or paperback.
I'll still be creating the book if the Kickstarter campaign doesn't reach its goal, but since this book will appeal to a wider audience than just fans of Evil Editor, a Kickstarter project should reach more of them than just mentioning it on the blog.
Anyway, you can view the campaign here.
As an added bonus, anyone who backs the project in the first 24 hours will receive a free digital version of Evil Editor's History of the World in Tweets.
