Death Submits

Why you don't get published.
Is it for the legally blind to read without eyeglasses? It's only 26 2/3 words per page.
It's mostly pictures of dead people.
But I've fixed it to prevent others from complaining.
Two thumbs up...Two dead thumbs...and all those adverbs
HaHaHaHaHa
Kill your darlings? Yep, right up his alley.
Post a Comment
6 comments:
Is it for the legally blind to read without eyeglasses? It's only 26 2/3 words per page.
It's mostly pictures of dead people.
But I've fixed it to prevent others from complaining.
Two thumbs up...
Two dead thumbs...
and all those adverbs
HaHaHaHaHa
Kill your darlings? Yep, right up his alley.
Post a Comment