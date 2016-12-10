Saturday, December 10, 2016

Death Submits

Click to enlarge.


Posted by at

6 comments:

Mister Furkles said...

Is it for the legally blind to read without eyeglasses? It's only 26 2/3 words per page.

12/10/16, 11:13 AM
Evil Editor said...

It's mostly pictures of dead people.

12/10/16, 1:23 PM
Evil Editor said...

But I've fixed it to prevent others from complaining.

12/10/16, 1:24 PM
davefragments said...

Two thumbs up...
Two dead thumbs...

and all those adverbs

12/10/16, 6:42 PM
Anonymous said...

HaHaHaHaHa

12/12/16, 2:06 AM
Anonymous said...

Kill your darlings? Yep, right up his alley.

12/12/16, 2:07 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)