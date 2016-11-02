2 for the price of 1 SALE!

Why You Don't Get Published, volumes 1 & 2.
Evil Editor's classic books on the craft of writing and the mysterious world of publishing are now available as a set that costs no more than the cover price of one of the books.
These are the only writing books anyone has ever read from start to finish. And the funniest. More than 150 questions from writers, and more than 150 answers from Evil Editor, the world's most famous editor.
Also includes:
EE's five-part report on his dealings with email scammers trying to give me millions of dollars.
Guess the Title games.
Hilarious excerpts from query critiques on the Evil Editor blog.
Other stuff.
The perfect gift for your writer friends, and the perfect gift to ask your friends who never give you anything you want to give to you.
$10.95 gets you both books, and even includes shipping (to US).
Just click on "Bookstore" in the sidebar. And remember, you have no chance of ever becoming a successful author unless you read these books.
1 comment:
I had to get these for my niece. She's majoring in Creative Writing at University of Iowa. Maybe they will become required reading.
Post a Comment