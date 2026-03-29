Face-Lift 1560

Guess the Plot
The Skyward Sea
1. When the sea is accidentally lifted into the sky, it's up to one guy to put things right, but first he'll have to contend with land sharks and mutant sea creatures. Also, zombies.
2. Atlantis and LGBTQA+ mermen/maids in a Hamlet-esque plot with a dash of Macbeth and a sprinkle of Apollo 13.
3. Global warming happened, and sea levels rose, and everyone's feet got wet. The icebergs melted, and the water rose to our waists. Everything we thought would happen has happened, but now it's up to our necks and somehow it keeps getting worse. It's not just climate change, it's . . . glub glub glub.
4. Apparently the earth has sprung a leak and nobody knows where all the water is coming from. Now it's up to Mario the plumber to find and fix the problem before we all become extras in a remake of the worst Kevin Costner film.
Original Version
Dear [agent],
I am seeking representation for THE SKYWARD SEA, a high fantasy complete at 115,000 words.
A young artist cheats the blood pact protecting his island, accidentally lifts the sea into the sky, and crosses a mutant-infested seafloor to reverse the catastrophe – only to choose between saving his home and reclaiming the family stolen from him. [This paragraph isn't needed, as it's all repeated below.]
It will appeal to readers of Blood Over Bright Haven by M. L. Wang, Robert Jackson Bennett’s The Tainted Cup, and The Spear Cuts Through Water by Simon Jimenez. I saw that you’re interested and [TOPIC] and thought it might be a fit for you. [This paragraph could be tacked onto the first sentence, or placed after the plot summary.]
Orran Rast doesn’t want to inherit his late mother’s blood pact. He’d rather be scamming tourists with inkmancy, the ancestral magic [tattoos] he’s supposed to hide from the Eternal Order. But his bloodline is the only thing keeping his uncle’s zombies away from his Order-controlled island home.
When Orran cheats the pact, he triggers a magical cataclysm that lifts the sea into the sky, leaving behind twisted sea creatures that now hunt in the open air. [I see two problems here. 1. The sea cannot be lifted into the sky. 2, The only sea creature that can hunt in the open air is Aquaman.]
Orran crosses the exposed seabed to bargain with his sorcerous uncle, Keltzus, in hopes of reversing the catastrophe. With land sharks and flying squid ahead of him and the Eternal Order’s inquisitors on his tail, Orran will need more than trickery to survive. He’ll need to break the inkmancer’s taboo against using blood to fuel magic. [The decision to walk hundreds of miles through muck and seaweed and rotting fish, with a trillion tons of water floating above him that could surrender to gravity at any moment, just to get to his uncle, who has zombie bodyguards, seems ill-advised.]
But when Orran uncovers the massacre that scarred his family, he’ll need to make a choice: he can save his island, or sacrifice it to resurrect the mother he lost. [I recently read a book in which a guy resurrected his mother, and . .. . let's just say your guy should save his island.]
I am a Toronto-based writer with 3,000+ published news stories as a professional journalist. My fiction blends the snappy prose of my reporting career with the world- and character-building I love in everything from Star Wars and the MCU to Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Moana, the Locke & Key comics, Dungeons & Dragons and video games like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Mass Effect 2.m [A list with more than three items becomes boring. And having already listed three comp titles, there's little value to also listing games and movies and comics.]
THE SKYWARD SEA is my first novel.
Thank you for your time and consideration.
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