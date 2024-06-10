Why you don't get published.
Monday, June 10, 2024
Auction underway
You may now bid on lots of stuff in the Literary Agents of Change auction, with money raised going to a program to help underrepresented people get a foot in the door as agents.
Here's a link to the page with the items up for bid, including 45 critiques of your writing by agents and editors.
Including EE, of course.
