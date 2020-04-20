Feedback Request

The author of the book whose query was most recently featured here would like feedback on the following version:
Dear Agent,
I hope this message finds you healthy. Based on your interest in Romance and LGBTQ stories, I thought you might be interested in my manuscript, The Glorious Prince.
Fred, a painting prodigy, decides to reveal himself as the secret
admirer of Iraqi-American fratboy, Malek. However, Fred was not
counting on his straight crush being drunk when they meet, nor the car
accident that lands him in the hospital. [Not clear which one lands in the hospital.] The legal aftermath sees Malek forced to make semimonthly visitations to Fred. [All your verbs in this paragraph are present tense except "was" which is past.] [So a judge orders a guy who hospitalized someone else to visit that person regularly? That sounds like a recipe for disaster. A restraining order seems more likely than forcing them together.]
Fred sees a king in Malek and bends spine, neck, and knees, confessing
his urge to serve him. Predicting his discomfort, Fred paints Malek as
the glorious ruler of mythical worlds, and these paintings come to
life in a way his previous works never have. [Bending spine, neck and knees sounds more like what happened to Malek in the car accident. You don't need it. I'm also not sure what "predicting his discomfort" means. I'm guessing you mean "Attempting to overcome Malek's discomfort...." or maybe "Despite Malek's obvious discomfort...." Even this could be misconstrued; is the discomfort physical as Malek recovers in the hospital, or is it Fred's mere presence that makes Malek uncomfortable?]
Malek is flattered by the paintings and starts to enjoy dominating
Fred, but fearing exposure and social ridicule, Malek orders Fred to
trash them. Instead, Fred sells the paintings to pay rent, too proud
to ask his homophobic father for cash. [Move "sells the paintings to pay rent" to the end of the sentence.] [Ordering Fred to trash the paintings is a bit severe when he could just politely ask Fred to add a beard and mustache or a scar and eye patch.]
Not only do the paintings sell, there is demand for more. While Malek
must confront his new feelings toward Fred, Fred must decide between
honoring the trust of his dominant, and the breakthrough of his
career. [It sounds like it's too late too honor the trust, having already broken it, and if the guy can't even afford to pay his rent, it seems like a no-brainer to go with his career and hope to find a new crush next week.]
The novel should appeal to readers of Just a Bit Dirty (Alessandra
Hazard), and Tampa (Alissa Nutting), but with the added elements of
artistry and the Arab immigrant experience. An independent editor
helped polish the novel. [Whoa. I only helped polish the query. I'm not taking the blame for the novel.] Complete at 84,684 words, the book has a(n)
HFN, series potential, and is set in modern Washington, D.C.
Thank you for your time and consideration.
Notes
I know the answers to some of my comments from having read the previous versions, but the agent won't have seen those versions.
Thank you. Wow, this one seemed to suck more than the previous ones. I was going for concise... do you think it's worse or better? I know it means going through them, and I don't wanna be a bother, oh Editor of editors...
It seems that in many cases, instead of making the changes we suggest to improve the query, you start over from scratch. I hope you're putting as much effort into editing and revising the book as you are on the query. The biggest problem most readers have had with this is buying into the idea of mandated visitations. Have you rejected the idea of changing the book so the focus is on artist hires a guy as a model gets a crush on the guy, the guy isn't interested, but desperately needs money so continues to model. That seems way more realistic than one of them shoving the other in front of a car, resulting in a legal agreement that the victim gets regular visits by the guy who almost killed him. It's the same story, but without the contrived means of setting up the situation.
I'm sorry it's hard to swallow but perhaps from a different orifice it would be much more enjoyable. i.e., if it ain't someone's cup of tea, it will certainly be so for another. I've had mixed reviews, but I'm adamant on the crash and visitations.
This is because Malek doesn't want his paintings displayed, so if he starts out as a paid model, then the whole plot is lost and it's just Fred throwing Malek money so he'll let Fred slobber at his feet. As hot as that is, it's not a story, it's a porno.
Plus, it's fiction. Plus. he's in laaaav.
Author, the "cup of tea" argument makes sense in matters of taste, but the forced visitation issue is not a matter of taste. It's a matter of story logic and believability. Just ignoring that by saying "it's fiction" is a cop-out. The fictional world you build has to make sense, even if it isn't real.
So if you are adamant on the forced visitations, do you explain in the book how such an order that would likely never be given in the real world is given in your fictional world? If there's some kind of explanation for it in the book, great, just allude to that explanation in the query.
JRMosher
Thanks for your concern. I actually consulted with US lawyers on this issue and they told me that visitations for reconciliation are a possible settlement two parties can agree to. So, it's certainly non-fictitious : )
I hope this makes me look less snarky!
The entire US turning into an 18th century handmaiden thing, however...
Submitting to a court order really doesn't suit a character who's supposed to be dominant - you're shooting yourself in the theme.
EE's suggestion would work just fine if the model is assuming there will be clothes on the final portraits and the artist is selling paintings of him (still?) nude. (Many artists do their initial portraits nude to make certain they get the anatomy right, or he could just be painting him nude on the side) This would also resonate thematically better since their views of the relationship can reflect their view of art (beware of being heavy handed if you go this route)
Anonymous, theme isn't the right word. Shooting yourself in the symbology maybe?
Author, an event in a novel doesn't need to be possible, it needs to be *believable* Everyone who's commented has said it's not.
Dear Anonymous,
Thank you for your concern. I know it's not expected to know what goes on in the story in detail from just the query, so allow me to clarify and I'll be sincerely happy to read your thoughts again:
1- Malek is not dominant until after he meets with Fred the first time, and Fred invites it out of him. He's a pretty regular guy who doesn't want any trouble.
2- While EE's suggestion is appreciated, I'm not gonna scrap 90% of the book because of it. The entire book is based on the contract and visitations, and even before that point, it is based on Fred not having access to Malek in any way, so sorry but it's a whole other story.
sometimes life isn't pleasant! at all!
