Why am I not posting comments?

Because I didn't know I was getting any. Which was pretty unlikely, but not impossible, since there've been so few queries and openings to comment on. I figured the blog was dying a slow death.
I went into my blogger page and clicked on comments and then clicked on needs moderation, and there are about 60 comments waiting. I never had to do this before; but I don't see anywhere where I've changed the settings. Comments used to come directly to me for moderation, rather than me having to go to them. Anyone know what I need to change to get back to that?
For now, I'll go through these comments that need moderation tomorrow morning, and any comment you made from May 20 on should at last appear. If your query appeared since May 20, you should soon have comments other than my own.
No comments:
Post a Comment